Jodha & Akbar 4 Teasers for October 2021: Jodha is abducted!

Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers for October 2021 are here, and the show's endless drama has taken a new trajectory. Apart from the constant wrangles and woes related to the struggle for control, the soapie highlights engrossing themes like love and marriage. Check out the snippets in these Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers for October 2021 for the highlights of what to expect.

Jodha & Akbar 4 storyline focuses on the love between Akbar and Jodha. The story goes a notch further to drag their son, Salim, and how he carries himself around as the prince. Salim's love life is equally complicated, and his decisions nearly cause his life to crumble. Will he re-write his mistakes before it is too late? These highlights of Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers for October 2021 will fill you in on that and more.

Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers for October 2021

The recent Jodha & Akbar 4 episodes highlighted Salim's dilemma. He realizes he is falling for Anarkali and struggles to admit it. Elsewhere, Jodha and Akbar's bond grows stronger despite plans to bring them down. Are they ready for what the future has in store for them?

Episode 19 - Friday, 1st of October 2021

Jodha and Birbal's plan to reconcile the father with this son starts having an effect, and Akbar lets the prince have his way. Meanwhile, Salim insists on getting closer to his soldier friend.

Episode 20 - Saturday, 2nd of October 2021

Salim realizes he is falling in love with Anarkali. Murad sends Anarkali a message, and Anarkali shows up unexpectedly to reprimand Qutub.

Episode 21 - Sunday, 3rd of October 2021

Jodha interrogates Manvali about her feelings for Salim, and Salim questions Danyal and Murad about the letter they sent to Anarkali.

Episode 22 - Monday, 4th of October 2021

King Bhagwandas opens up to Akbar about his plan to attack King Khambar and conquer him for asking for Prince Salim's life.

Episode 23 - Tuesday, 5th of October 2021

Salim defies Akbar's orders; hence, Akbar instructs his soldiers to shoot him and imprison him. Queen Rukaya gets wounded during the mayhem. Elsewhere, Hyder persuades Salim to confront the Emperor and even offers to help him, but Salim refuses.

Episode 24 - Wednesday, 6th of October 2021

Bela reveals how her father threatened to kill Farhan!

Episode 25 - Thursday, 7th of October 2021

Dilbahar discovers what happened to Salim from Anarkali, and Akbar gathers information about Farhan Hyder's murder. Salim is heartbroken to discover that Anarkali is the same as Nadira.

Episode 26 - Friday, 8th of October 2021

Akbar is impressed that Salim is doing something good, although Birbal questions the Prince's title.

Episode 27 - Saturday, 9th of October 2021

Bhagwandas tells Manvai that they have been invited to celebrate Jodha and Akbar's wedding anniversary. Later, Hyder introduces Salim to nightlife in Agra, although the experience turns into a horror of memories for the Prince.

Episode 28 - Sunday, 10th of October 2021

Akbar and Jodha change their mind about celebrating their wedding anniversary, and Anarkali discovers shocking truths about Salim, making her hate him. Elsewhere, Salim tells Hyder about his plan to do away with Anarkali.

Episode 29 - Monday, 11th of October 2021

Akbar's commitment to learning songs from Tansen makes Jodha amused, and Salim goes to brothels to distract himself from thinking about Anarkali to no avail. Meanwhile, Nadira's father is seriously ill, although she has no money to get a doctor to attend to him.

Episode 30 - Tuesday, 12th of October 2021

Salim invites the Shaitanpura dancers for the celebrations.

Episode 31 - Wednesday, 13th of October 2021

Danial realizes he loves Manbai. However, Akbar blows his bubble when he publicly proposes a match between Manbai and Salim.

Episode 32 - Thursday, 14th of October 2021

Salim spends the night at a brothel. Elsewhere, Jodha comes looking for him in his bedroom and is shocked when the maid tells her he did not return the night before.

Episode 33 - Friday, 15th of October 2021

Salim gets engaged to Manbai, and the celebrations kick off immediately. When Anarkali presents the dance item, Akbar orders Maan Singh to reward her with a home and other amenities.

Episode 34 - Saturday, 16th of October 2021

Jodha expresses her concerns about what Anarkali is up to after the end of her relationship with Salim. Jodha asks Moti to investigate her intentions. Meanwhile, Akbar tells his wife how impressed he is with the events of the past few days.

Episode 35 - Sunday, 17th of October 2021

Salim gets emotional when Anakarli refuses to forgive him, although Qutub advises him to give her more time.

Episode 36 - Monday, 18th of October 2021

A terrible storm hits Agra!

Episode 37 - Tuesday, 19th of October 2021

The walls of the forte that Akbar is building collapse, and Akbar orders his soldiers to arrest Maan Singh.

Episode 38 - Wednesday, 20th of October 2021

Sharifuddin and Hakim Mirza plan a conspiracy against Jalal, and Salim goes on a sea voyage.

Episode 39 - Thursday, 21st of October 2021

A mysterious disease caused by dangerous inspects spreads in most parts of the Moghul Dynasty.

Episode 40 - Friday, 22nd of October 2021

Emperor Akbar instructs Salim to shoulder his responsibilities until his return to Agra.

Episode 41 - Saturday, 23rd of October 2021

Akbar discovers that Jagdev is stealing the donations received from the regime, and when Jodha tries to expose him, Jagdev traps Akbar instead.

Episode 42 - Sunday, 24th of October 2021

Maan Sigh succeeds in escaping from Hakim Mirza's custody, and Jodha orders Akbar's whipping.

Episode 43 - Monday, 25th of October 2021

Shareefuddin abducts Jodha, although Akbar succeeds in tracing Shareefuddin's hideout.

Episode 44 - Tuesday, 26th of October 2021

Shareefuddin holds Jodha captive and instructs Jalal to send Bakshi to him against Jodha.

Episode 45 - Wednesday, 27th of October 2021

Jodha falls seriously ill, so Jalal does not accompany Salim to the battlefield. Divine child scares Jalal by telling him that Jodha is facing the consequences of his misdeeds. He tells him to correct his misdeeds if he wants Jodha to get better.

Episode 46 - Thursday, 28th of October 2021

Akbar receives the news of his wife's death, making him so emotional that he isolates himself. However, it is a false alarm since Jodha regains consciousness.

Episode 47 - Friday, 29th of October 2021

Qutub persuades Salim to face his demons concerning Anarkali. Meanwhile, Anarkali overhears their conversation and realizes she misjudged him.

Episode 48 - Saturday, 30th of October 2021

Hyder meets the envoy to find out what has been going on, and Akbar worries about his next course of action. Akbar informs Jodha what the Shah of Iran said and reassures her she will not convert to Islam.

Episode 49 - Sunday 31st of October 2021

Akbar shocks everyone at the private court when he pronounces Murad the king in waiting!

Salim

Salim battles with the reality of being attracted to Anarkali. When he defies his father's orders, his father commands his arrest. Later, Salim discovers that Anarkali is Nadira and grows resentful towards her. He plots her death and even goes to brothels to distract himself. He even agrees to get engaged to Manbai, although he knows he still loves Anarkali. How will he get over his feelings for her?

Jodha

Jodha and Akbar change their minds about marking their wedding anniversary, and Akbar wins her heart through his commitment to learning Tansen songs. However, her joy is short-lived since Shareefuddin kidnaps her! Luckily, Akbar succeeds in tracing Shareefuddin's hideout. Will he rescue her before her health deteriorates?

Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers cannot compare to the drama in the oncoming episodes. Catch the soapie's full episodes on Zee World every Monday to Sunday at 20h00.

