Till the End of Time teasers October 2021: Who is Ashwini's ghost haunting?

In Till the End of Time teasers for October 2021, Maya and Jhanvi feel Ashwin's presence in the house. The strange feeling starts with Jhanvi and then later grips Maya. Arjun brings a spiritualist home to trap the spirit. Will this solve the issue?

The most surprising thing in the October episodes of Till the End of Time is that Arjun thinks Jhanvi is a murderer because she is behaving strangely. Maya will hit the room when she finds out that Arjun doubts her mother.

Till the End of Time teasers for October 2021

The upcoming episodes of Till the End of Time Indian series are mind-blowing. Ashwin's death might ruin many relationships. The police suspect many people, including Maya, Jhanvi, and Arjun.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 87

Maya assures Jhanvi that she has a contract that will bind her to the love of her life together for good.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 88

Vandana bumps into a strange vehicle while looking for Ashwin. Meanwhile, Arjun and Maya perform the marriage rituals.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 89

Vandana wishes her son chooses Saanjh, her ideal daughter-in-law. Will she stop his wedding with Maya?

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 90

After the police arrest Arjun at the wedding venue, they question him about Ashwin's demise.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 91

Maya almost cuts ties with Arjun for his safety, but he insists they stick together.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 92

Arjun tells Maya to nurse her sick mum, Jhanvi. However, Maya's mother requests her to prioritize her marriage.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 93

Saanjh and Ayan welcome the newlyweds to the groom's house. Surprisingly, Vandana refuses to perform rituals that signify she is welcoming them home. A piece of glass later hurts Maya.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 94

Jhanvi tells Maya in the morning that she felt Ashwin's ghost was in the house at midnight.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 95

Maya panics when she starts feeling Ashwin's ghost is hovering within the house. She panics more when the bathroom's door lock jams.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 96

The police seize Arjun and Maya's passports. They also warn them against leaving the country while Ashwin's death investigation is underway.

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 97

The police tell Jhanvi that they suspect Maya killed Ashwin. Therefore, Arjun allows his wife to stay with her mum until she calms down.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 98

Arjun does not tell his wife that he suspects his mother-in-law is the murderer. Meanwhile, Jhanvi continues to hallucinate about Ashwin.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 99

The police detain Arjun's mother-in-law over the murder case. He and his wife try to stop them from interrogating her in vain.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 100

Ayan comforts his mum, Vandana, when she gets emotional because of Arjun's situation.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 101

Arjun observes Jhanvi's strange behaviour. Saanjh tries to make him stop suspecting her in vain.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 102

Arjun brings a tantrik home. The spiritualist explains that Ashwin's soul is in bondage. He suggests they trap it in a coin and talk to it.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 103

Maya secretly meets her mum after Jhanvi assures her that she knows the murderer. Meanwhile, the detective questions Prem about the mysterious death.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 104

Arjun and Maya report to the police about the missing Jhanvi. Unfortunately, the detective detains him as a suspect in the murder case.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 105

Maya confesses she killed Ashwin to convince the cops to set her husband free. However, they recommend she rushes to her mum, for she has attempted suicide again.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 106

While Maya's servants take care of Jhanvi, Arjun is upset when his mum ignores his wife. Elsewhere, Suman celebrates attorney Saanjh's career success.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 107

Maya goes to her mum's house after checking the phone. Elsewhere, Suman advises Saanjh to move on after spotting Arjun and his wife together.

Maya and Arjun

The police confiscate their passports after their wedding. They demand the couple must stay in the country until they solve the murder case.

Vandana and Saanjh

Attorney Saanjh is disappointed to learn that Maya married Arjun. Will she be able to move on? Meanwhile, Vandana believes Maya brought bad luck to her son. She believes Saanjh would be the perfect wife for Arjun.

Catch the episodes unveiled in Till the End of Time teasers for October 2021 on eExtra. The show airs on weekdays at 14h55. Tune in on channel 489 on StarSat, channel 105 on Openview, and channel 195 on DStv.

