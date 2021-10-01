Former Liverpool Striker's Career Takes Strange Turn as He Joins Australian Club

Sturridge has been without a club since leaving Turkey in March 2020

Perth Glory announced him as their new signing on Friday, October 1

The striker last played for Turkish side Trabzonspor

He had spells in the Premier League with Chelsea, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge’s career has taken an interesting turn as he has joined Australian club, Perth Glory, for the 2021/22 season.

Ex Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is officially a Perth Glory player. Image: @Hakan Burak Altunoz

Sturridge, 32, has been without a club since leaving Turkish outfit Trabzonspor in March 2020.

Taking to his social media, Sturridge made the announcement, saying:

“Perth glory 21/22 season is gonna be a vibe. Amazing opportunity to play in the A league at this exciting time. Looking forward to getting out there and joining up with my new team mates. I’ve heard the city is amazing so can’t wait to explore!”

The club’s owner Tony Sage, also confirmed the transfer and welcomed Sturridge’s talents to the team.

"Daniel is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings not only in Glory's history, but in the history of the A-League."

Sturridge’s career started very brightly with stints at Chelsea where he was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2012.

He would go on to spend six seasons at Liverpool, scoring 67 goals in 160 games before making a loan move to West Bromwich Albion for the second half of the 2017/18 season.

In 2019, he moved to Turkey as a free agent but his stint in the country was marred when he was given a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.

Injuries have been a major challenge for Sturridge but after a year out of professional footballing action, he seems to have regained his match fitness.

"When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be," said Sturridge as quoted by the club’s website.

