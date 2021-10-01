Legacy 2 teasers for October 2021: Felicity falls in love with a detective

Felicity and Dineo are on the run after killing someone. Felicity later starts a fling with Marco, unaware he is the same cop Dineo keeps talking about. On the other hand, Dineo does not know that her partner-in-crime is dating the detective she fears. What happens next? Find out from Legacy 2 teasers for October 2021.

Legacy 2 teasers for October 2021. Photo: @LuckyMahloane (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

In the October episodes of Legacy, Dineo finds out Felicity is dating Marco. She suggests Felicity must break up with the cop before he finds out what they did. Will Felicity follow Dineo's orders or let love blind her from reality?

Legacy 2 teasers for October 2021

Be assured that the upcoming episodes of Legacy will get you addicted to the series. The Legacy's cast comprises renowned Mzansi actors like Kgomotso Christopher. So, where can you find this show? Catch Legacy on M-net from Mondays to Thursdays at 19h00.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 9

Robbie plans his next move. Sims and Stefan's problems strengthen their relationship. Meanwhile, Angelique executes self-defence tactics while Felicity and Dineo become allies after a mysterious death happens.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 10

An unpredicted situation destabilizes Sims and Stefan's friendship while Felicity and Dineo put aside their differences for a common goal.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 11

Robbie claims to be Jerry's son but later realizes the man's pub is under financial difficulties. Meanwhile, Jerry won't acknowledge the problem. Lexi seduces Sims when presenting a business idea to her.

Felicity also gets intimate with Marco, and Dineo brings Sefako into Legacy. However, he is worried about Sefako getting linked to the murder case.

Felicity feels great being home and makes amends with her family. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 12

Will Lexi invest in Sims and Stefan's company? Angelique retaliates directed towards her family's empire.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 13

Marco investigates Legacy while Angelique's plan against the Hugo's makes Robbie angry instead of frightening him.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 14

Marco reveals why he is investigating Darren's disappearance, and Angelique presents a life-changing offer to Robbie.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 15

Felicity is having a fling with the detective. Dineo dodges the same cop, but none of them knows they are talking about the same man. Robbie is determined to secure his position in the Price family.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 16

An obstacle hits Sims and Stefan while pitching an investor. Robbie must choose his or his family's interests.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 17

Felicity's love life becomes chaotic, and Angelique vows to get back at her new rival.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 18

Felicity is ashamed of herself whenever she meets Marco, and circumstances hinder Robbie from getting what he wants. Meanwhile, Dineo confides in a trustworthy person.

Felicity's mum shares a refreshing breakfast with her daughters. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 19

Sims tests Lexi's love for him when Brightside kicks off its operations. Marco makes a shocking confession to Felicity. Dineo orders her to break up with him, but Marco's disclosure complicates the matter. Meanwhile, Angelique's move puts the Hugo family in a tough spot.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 20

Elizabeth presents a better opportunity to Robbie when he is almost giving up. Meanwhile, Dineo suspects Felicity is lying when she claims she and Marco are out of the woods. Lexi's reaction after he confesses his love for her leaves him confused and upset.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 21

Will Felicity be loyal to her family or Marco? Elizabeth tries to find out if Robbie is lying or telling the truth. However, she does not share her plan with Angelique.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 22

Things get awkward when Elizabeth visits the Hugos, and Lexi tells Gordon the bitter truth.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 23

Dineo watches Felicity comfort Marco during his brother's burial. Lexi and Sims have unresolved issues, while Robbie suspects he is Elizabeth's brother.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 24

Robbie cannot confront his mum even after reading the DNA results. Marco Andino reveals to Felicity and Dineo things he has discovered about Darren's death. They two put on calm faces as he explains the case.

The family renovates Dineo's room as a sign of a new start. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Felicity and Marco

She chooses the man she loves over her family. Felicity lies to Dineo on several occasions. She also supports Marco throughout his brother's burial ceremony. Marco later discusses his investigation's progress in the presence of Felicity and Dineo.

Lexi and Simps

Sims and Stefan start a company together, but Lexi's presence threatens their dream. Lexi seduces Sims when she meets her for a business presentation. Sims later confessed that he loves her after she invests in his company. However, her response shocks him and strains their relationship. Will he lose a major investor because of love-related misunderstandings?

Robbie and Elizabeth

Angelique is determined to bring down the Hugos, but Robbie won't let her. Elizabeth shows up and helps him when he is almost giving up on saving his family. Elizabeth is close to Angelique. However, she might be forced to choose between Angelique and Robbie. The DNA test proves Robbie is her brother.

When was the last time you watched Legacy season 2? You miss the best episodes the day you do not tune in. Find the enticing episodes of Legacy teasers for October 2021 on M-Net, Channel 101 on DStv.

READ ALSO: Voëlvry teasers for October 2021: Rifat disowns his daughter

Briefly.co.za also posted Voëlvry teasers for October 2021. Why does Rifat disown his daughter? He is behind bars when his daughter marries Kuzgun, the man who suddenly took over Istanbul. Meanwhile, his son, Rifa, wants to get him out of jail.

Dila has married the most powerful man in the city but will regret betraying her family. Will Rifat spare her when executing his revenge plan?

Source: Briefly.co.za