Disappointment for both teams as Kaizer Chiefs draw with AmaZulu

The Kaizer Chiefs were fortunate to draw against AmaZulu in the final seconds of the game

AmaZulu were leading from early in the second half and looked like victory was theirs until a controversial decision by the referee gave the Chiefs a penalty

Fans of both teams took to the internet to react to the match with quite a few of them venting their frustrations

AmaZulu almost embarrassed the Kaizer Chiefs but fortunately for Amakhosi, Keagan Dolly was able to score a penalty shot with the last kick of the game.

Both teams, however, felt disappointed with the result with AmaZulu fans feeling that they deserved the win and that the VAR system stole their victory.

The Kaizer Chiefs failed to impress with their near loss to AmaZulu and fans are not happy with a draw. Photo credit: @KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs fans feeling that their team is underperforming and that the head coach Stuart Baxter is to blame.

AmaZulu were in the lead from early in the second half which left the Kaizer Chiefs scrambling to salvage that match.

Social media users take to the internet in reaction to the game

@RadicalStandSA:

"That was a clear penalty. Good decision ref. Imagine being critiqued by people who never went to school. #Amakhosi4Life"

@MickyJnr__:

"The way Flag of South Africa Kaizer Chiefs keep drawing matches, I won’t be surprised if they redraw the Map of Africa soon."

@MqadiOmhle:

"We have 4 more games to get the right combinations before playing with Pirates."

@Vuyi_Mangxola:

"I hate loving Kaizer Chiefs #Amakhosi4Life , I now have a terrible headache. Ngcobo , Baxter."

Kaizer Chiefs compared to a "dead snake" by AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have had a poor run of form at the start of the DStv Premiership and now they have a tough encounter against AmaZulu to face next. AmaZulu are difficult opposition as they finished second in the league last season and are led by the legendary Benni McCarthy.

The captain of AmaZulu, Makhehlene Makhaula, says that the Kaizer Chiefs side is like a "dead snake" that can revive itself at any time. The captain believes that they shouldn't take their game lightly because of Chiefs' current form and actually fight to win the match.

Samir Nurkovic out for the next 6 weeks with injury

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that following knee surgery, Kaizer Chiefs star striker Samir Nurkovic will be out for up to six weeks. Nurkovic had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee precisely one week ago and his return date has since been determined.

According to rumours, the Serbian striker will be out of action for at least another few weeks with Kaizer Chiefs. This will be a blow for Kaizer Chiefs, who already have issues in the striking department.

“I have had this injury niggling me for a while now – the medical team felt it was best to get the operation done. Further assessments will be done after the operation," said Nurkovic in the previous week, according to The South African.

