Mpho Moerane: age, P.O.B, qualifications, profiles, party, contact details

Mpho Moerane is the new mayor of Johannesburg. The announcement came on Friday of his election to succeed Major Jodliee Matomgo, who died in a ghastly car accident on the 18th of September, 2021. However, his election was more interesting because he was the only candidate nominated and, according to council rules, he automatically became the mayor during the council sitting.

Latest Mayor of Johannesburg. Photo: @MMC Mpho Moerane

Source: Facebook

Mpho Moerane has served in various capacities politically and in the business world. Before assuming power, Mpho Moerane's MMC assignment was to head environment and infrastructure services between December 2019 and September 2021.

Mpho Moerane's profile summary

Full name : Mpho Moerane

: Mpho Moerane Place of birth : Alexandra, Johannesburg

: Alexandra, Johannesburg Present residence: Bryanston, Gauteng

Bryanston, Gauteng Profession : Electrician, businessman, and politician

: Electrician, businessman, and politician Famous for: Being the Mayor of Johannesburg and Treasurer, African National Congress Johannesburg

Being the Mayor of Johannesburg and Treasurer, African National Congress Johannesburg Date of assumption : 1st of October 2021

: 1st of October 2021 Previous position held: Member of Mayor Committee on Environment and Infrastructure Service

Member of Mayor Committee on Environment and Infrastructure Service Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Fikile

: Fikile Political party: African National Congress

African National Congress Education : Minerva High School

: Minerva High School Qualification : Electrical Engineering and Project Management

: Electrical Engineering and Project Management Facebook : MMC Mpho Moerane

: MMC Mpho Moerane Linkedin page: Mpho Moerane

Early life and education qualifications

Mpho Moerane's place of birth is in the township of Alexandra, located outside Johannesburg. He currently lives in Bryanston, Gauteng, with his wife Fikile, a consultant on financial service and IT, and their four children. Mpho Moerane's age and date of birth remain unknown to the public.

Mpho Moerane's qualifications include a course he completed in electrical engineering from an unidentified institution and a certification in project management from the School of Project Management. However, before then, he matriculated from Minerva High School.

Moerane once worked for the national electricity company, Eskom. Photo: @ANCCaucusCoJ

Source: Twitter

Career

As an electrical engineer, Moerane worked for the national electricity company, Eskom. However, his flair for business made him leave the company in 2006 to set up his business, where he owned and managed his restaurant until he got elected to the Johannesburg City Council.

Furthermore, Mpho Moerane's Linkedin page shows that he has been the Director of Business Development at At.net since January 2007. The South African businessman and politician has sat on the board of Metro Bus and Alexandra Clinic. In addition, he served as non-executive director for Chancellor House Holdings.

Political career

Although when the political figure joined the African National Congress (ANC) is unknown, it is worth noting that Mpho Moerane's ANC involvement is not without some responsibilities. For example, he once served as the head of fundraising in the office of the regional treasurer in Johannesburg.

He also served as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services in the city. Mpho Moerane on Facebook noted he is responsible for a clean environment, blue drop water certification and uninterrupted electricity supply. Little wonder while service as an MMC, in January 2020, the Council boss launched the #KleenaJoburg project.

The initiative aims to unite citizens, businesses, industries, labour, civil societies, and government behind a common goal of directly taking an active part in the environmental cleanup of Johannesburg.

Election as Johannesburg mayor

On the 1st of October, 2021, Cllr Mpho Moerane was sworn in as the new mayor of Johannesburg to succeed the late Mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in an auto crash in September 2021. His election was unopposed due to the unanimous decision reached by the ANC and the other coalition political party.

Nevertheless, MMC Mpho Moerane is expected to head the Johannesburg City Municipality for one month following the general election on the 1st of November 2021.

Commenting on the reason for the action, ANC's provincial chairman David Makhura said they want to "make sure that the residents of Joburg continue to receive services even" while still mourning the loss of the former major. More so, issues of unstable electricity supply (and) intermittent water cuts needed to be dealt with by the City's political leadership.

Moerane was sworn in as the new mayor of Johannesburg to succeed the late Mayor Jolidee Matongo. Photo: @Pearl_Magubane

Source: Twitter

In his election speech, the new mayor mentioned continuing with the MCCs the late Jolidee constituted. By implication, the likes of Mlungisi Mabaso in charge of housing, Helen Makhuba managing transport, and Loyiso Masuku overseeing group corporate shared services will retain their positions. As part of the retainership plan, the new mayor noted that accelerated delivery of services to all the residents is primary.

Mpho Moerane's contact details

Anyone who wants to connect with Mayor Mpho Moerane or get across to him could contact him privately on his Linkedin and Facebook pages. However, the previous Mpho Moerane's email address and Mpho Moerane's 082 784 5535 phone number as an MMC are uncertain if they would still be functional.

Nevertheless, as the current boss of Joburg, it is best to address all correspondence to the mayor's office.

Mpho Moerane is a blend of politics and business. From the business world, he ventured into politics and rose to the echelon of Johannesburg city politics. Nevertheless, with his wealth of experience, the locals look forward to his administration's achievement in one month.

READ ALSO: Frans Steyn: age, wife, height, family, current team, longest kick, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Frans Steyn, one of two rugby players who have won two Rugby World Cups with the South African international rugby team, the Springboks.

The talented professional rugby player fits into different positions on the pitch and has contributed a lot to the success of the teams he played for to date. Learn more about him from the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za