Yoh: Jabbed fans get free entry to Bafana Bafana's match against Ethiopa

Bafana Bafana are set to play Ethiopia on 12 October and it will be the first time fans can watch the match live

It has been 19 months since fans have been able to attend matches in the flesh

Only vaccinated fans can attend the match and those who get the jab won't have to pay to watch

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

For almost two years fans have not been able to watch a football match in the flesh. That is all about to change when Bafana Bafana face off against Ethiopia.

However, there is more news. Only fans who have been vaccinated are allowed to attend.

Bafana Bafana is ready for their match against Ethiopia and vaccinated fans get to watch for free. Photo credit: @BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

There is one more caveat, fans who are vaccinated will not have to pay an entry fee to watch the match on 12 October 2021 according to The South African.

In an effort to get vaccine rates higher only those who have been jabbed can watch games live as well as access certain restaurants and bars.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to get the vaccine rate up to 70% and is willing to do whatever it takes.

There are also plans to promote the vaccine drive at the Soweto Derby match.

Fans have taken to the internet in reaction to the free game

@Im_Pacho:

"Imagine putting your life at risk for Bafana Bafana Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy."

@felix_mothemane:

"After Bafana Bafana, they're going to convince the fans of those two mediocre teams from Soweto to watch Soweto Derby for free. Sithule nje, siyabuka."

@kgosi_yaBakwena:

"Imagine leaving my comfortable home because I wanna go watch Bafana Bafana? Even worse, imagine putting that poison in my body because I so wanna go watch Bafana Bafana??"

@felix_mothemane:

"I would rather go ice skating in this weather than vaccinate to watch Bafana Bafana. Sorry, I will pass."

Al Ahly threatened to terminate Percy Tau's contract if he played for Bafana Bafana

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau had a tough decision to make after facing his most recent injury. Tau recently signed for Al Ahly and the deal made him the highest-valued player at the club.

Bafana Bafana will be in action soon against Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers and Tau is a very crucial member of the squad. Because of his injury, Al Ahly management was worried about how the player could be affected if he played and worsened his condition.

Source: Briefly.co.za