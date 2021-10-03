Springboks take 1st Test place away from All Blacks after stunning match

The Springboks have regained the top rest position after their stunning victory over the All Blacks

The Springboks have regained the top spot on the Test place rankings after their stunning victory over the All Blacks.

The numbers are in, according to SA Rugby Magazine the Springboks netted 0.86 points from their 31-29 win which propelled the world champions to the first position with 91.13.

The Springboks have regained the top place in the world test rankings.

Source: Twitter

The 0.86 was removed from the All Blacks tally dropping them to 90.97 points and second place.

The Wallabies have reached new highs after their impressive performance against the Springboks and Argentina. They now occupy third place on the log.

Los Pumas remain eighth on the log with 0.1 points separating them from ninth place.

Springboks stun All Blacks with 31-29 win in exhilarating match

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Springboks played their hearts out in their final match of the Rugby Championship. They had suffered defeat at the hands of the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Their dreams of a final had been shattered but they refused to go quietly into the night and dominate the game.

The All Blacks only managed to claw their way into the lead by one point in the last five minutes of the game and this was short-lived.

Lukhanyo Am made an absolutely sublime pass to secure a world-class try.

