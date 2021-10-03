Sports roundup: DA tell Mkhize to sell cars and Cassper Reveals his soccer GOAT

This week in sports there has been a bit of variety, the DA told Shauwn Mkhize to sell her assets to fund Royal AM, Cassper Nyovest reveals who he thinks is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In addition, George Lebese, a former Kaizer Chiefs great, is set to join the growing number of local footballers who have created their own clothing line. Royal AM has earned their PSL credentials following their victory over Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu Football Club has found itself a new home at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

1. DA Tells Shauwn Mkhize to Sell Luxury Vehicles to Fund Her Club Royal AM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed its displeasure with the eThekwini Municipality's decision to sponsor multimillionaire Shauwn Mkhize's soccer team, Royal AM FC.

The DA is not happy with the fact that Royal AM has received funding from the city. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The party said it was not okay to spend taxpayers' money on wealthy Mkhize, who recently purchased an R16 million Rolls-Royce, during a virtual meeting of the municipality's Executive Committee on Tuesday.

2. Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Cassper Nyovest Names His Favourite Baller

When it comes to football, there has been a long-standing debate about who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The argument about who the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is has continued for a decade now and Cassper Nyovest weighed in with his thoughts.

Last night was a massive night in the UEFA Champions League and it was looking like Manchester United wouldn't make it to the finish line - but a goal in the dying minutes from Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day.

3. Levelling Up: George Lebese Gears Up to Launch His Own Lux Clothing Line

George Lebese, a former Kaizer Chiefs great, is set to join the growing number of local footballers who have created their own clothing line.

The 32-year-old, who has played 177 times for Amakhosi in all competitions, has hinted on his social media accounts that he will soon be entering the world of fashion.

4. Royal AM Have Seemingly Earned Their PSL Stripes, Fans Are Loving Their Work

Royal AM have grabbed themselves yet another convincing win in the DStv Premiership, making it clear that their intention is to stay. The side won 4-2 against TS Galaxy and are currently sitting at fourth in the league standings so far.

Having previously won 4-1 against Kaizer Chiefs, Royal AM have shown that they are in the business of scoring goals. Once again over the long weekend, Shauwn Mkhize's team managed to score four goals, impressing the masses.

5. AmaZulu Have a New Place to Call Home at the Lovely Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

AmaZulu Football Club has found itself a new home at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Management of the club signed a contract with the City of eThekwini and Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called the deal a "historic moment".

The club will play a minimum of 10 DSTV Premiership and CAF matches at the famous stadium during the current season as part of the three-year deal.

