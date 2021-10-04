Blood and Treasure season 2: cast, plot summary, release date, Trailer

If you love watching series, you must have come across Blood and Treasure season 2. This is an American action-adventure drama TV series that premiered on CBS on May 21, 2019. The series follows a bright antiquities specialist and a crafty art robber as they collaborate to catch a brutal terrorist who funds his attacks by stealing valuable goods. Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia developed it. It is worth your time!

Fans were eagerly waiting for Blood and Treasure season 2 in 2020, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the first season was highly appreciated by the audience, and it had 12 episodes. Below are Blood and Treasure's season 2 updates and other information.

Blood and Treasure's trailer, storyline and cast members

How many seasons does Blood and Treasure have? It has been almost two years since fans have seen the last of 12 episodes of CBS’s action-adventure, which ran from May to August 2019. The show is graced by an antiquities expert and an art thief tasked with catching a terrorist who uses stolen valuables to fund his attacks. The series was filmed in the U.S, Canada, Morocco, and Italy, and it took 150 days. The show has been very engaging, making it difficult to shoot during these pandemic times.

Storyline

Danny McNamara is a former FBI agent who specialized in antiques and stolen art. Lexi Vaziri is a cunning art thief who is traumatized by her father's death, for which she accuses Danny of being responsible. When Karim Farouk, a terrorist, escapes with a valuable and a rare artifact and Dr. Ann Castillo, Danny's mentor, is kidnapped, Danny seeks the help of Lexi in apprehending Farouk and rescuing Castillo.

Is Blood and Treasure coming back in 2021? Yes, amidst COVID-19, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and season 2 is expected to run late this year (2021) or in early 2022. However, little is known about what is in store, but here is what we know so far about the premiere season of Blood and Treasure.

Blood and Treasure's Season 2: Cast

There is no official communication about the stars who will feature in Season 2, but there is a likelihood that the same cast members of season 1 will be take part in season 2. Below are the cast members of the season:

Sofia Pernas as Lexi Waziri

Katia Winter as Gwen Karlsson

Mark Gagliardi asFather Chuck

John Larroquette as Jay Reece

Paget Brewster as Sister Lisa

Ali Hassan as Taj Bin Yusef

Antonio Cupo as Captain Bruno Fabi

Tony Nash as Omar

Anna Silk as Roarke

Plot summary

Season 1 ended with so many questions. The answers to those questions will be answered in the much anticipated season 2. But again, there will be many twists and suspense in season 2.

Was Blood and Treasure cancelled?

Is there a season 2 of Blood and Treasure? This has been a concern for many fans, but the season was not cancelled. Matthew Federman, the executive producer, confirmed on Twitter that they will be back to shooting and finish the season when it is deemed safe. But, he did not give the exact air date. Filming for season two began in October 2019, and the release date was expected in 2020 but was highly affected following the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, there is no trailer for Blood and Treasure season 2. With the second season’s status unknown and possibly incomplete, it is unlikely that a trailer will come until CBS can announce a release date. Hopefully, it will be released soon as two years is a long time.

