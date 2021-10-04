There are new boys in town in the DStv Premiership and Royal AM are making their presence known to everyone

After winning their fourth consecutive match in the league, management decided to give their players a reward

Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize had a huge envelope filled with cash, gifting their players on the pitch

Royal AM is doing the most in the DStv Premiership and their chairman Andile Mpisane decided to give the players a handsome reward. In footage that is trending on social media, it is shown that Andile along with his mother Shauwn Mkhize is very proud of the players.

Andile is seen holding a big brown envelope filled with cash. The money consisted of R200 notes and it looked like they had plenty to go around as they walked all over the pitch. They made a spectacle out of the affair and someone in the background is heard saying this is a reward.

Andile Mpisane splashed the cash on his Royal AM players along with his mother. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @andilempisane10

Once the footage started trending on social media, some social media users were not impressed with how the family handled things. Some felt that it was rude to "show off" in that manner and other's were impressed by the grand gesture.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@XolaniCFC said:

"They ridiculed her and made sure she doesn’t enter this league by going through courts, the league is more entertaining with Royal AM."

@rhuubza commented:

"Her money or not. This is utter rubbish. Against PSL or FIFA rules. Can't she do it in the dressing room?"

@sbahle_bu said:

"That's the problem with people with money, they think that they can do whatever at other people's expense."

@Mikzozo2 commented:

"Sickening! Is this not money laundering? Where is the record of these payments for tax purposes? So unsophisticated."

@ProSouthAfrican said:

"MaMkhize is taking it too far now. This is totally unacceptable and she needs to chill."

Royal AM earning its stripes and fans love the effort

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM have grabbed themselves yet another convincing win in the DStv Premiership, making it clear that their intention is to stay. The side won 4-2 against TS Galaxy last week and are currently sitting at fourth in the league standings so far.

Having previously won 4-1 against Kaizer Chiefs, Royal AM has shown that they are in the business of scoring goals. Once again over the long weekend, Shauwn Mkhize's team managed to score four goals, impressing the masses.

Last month, Shauwn Mkhize, a KwaZulu-Natal-based entrepreneur and reality TV celebrity, purchased Celtic's top-flight status and transferred the club to Pietermaritzburg before renaming it Royal AM.

