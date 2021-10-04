AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is known for criticising match officials but this time he decided to keep quiet

His team didn't manage to get all three points against Kaizer Chiefs after a late penalty was awarded leading to a draw

McCarthy says he's focused on keeping positive because he doesn't want to get into trouble with the disciplinary committee

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy decided to not criticise match officials after the game with Kaizer Chiefs which is something out of character for him. Instead, McCarthy chose to focus on his team's good performance despite the game ending 1-1.

After checking with his co-official, referee Jelly Chavani decided that AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede had handled the ball inside the box. This gave Keagan Dolly the opportunity to tie the match and the spoils were shared.

Benni McCarthy did something out of character following the match against Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @OptaJabu

Source: Twitter

Despite being visibly angered by the decision, McCarthy refused to criticise Chavani for fear of being sanctioned by the league's disciplinary committee according to IOL.

"If we talk about the officiating, then you get called to the DC, so it's best I keep it as positive and polite and smiley so that he can be happy," said McCarthy after the match.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Goal reports that the former Bafana Bafana striker remarked after the encounter at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban that Chiefs lacked the quality to worry them.

"I think we told ourselves we should not give the ball away because they cannot come into this game, and because they don’t have the quality to open us up," said McCarthy to the media.

The draw left AmaZulu in eighth place with seven points from six games, while Chiefs remained in 12th place with six points from six games.

Royal AM's Andile Mpisane gives the players a cool bonus

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Royal AM is doing the most in the DStv Premiership and their chairman Andile Mpisane decided to give the players a handsome reward.

In footage that is trending on social media, it is shown that Andile along with his mother Shauwn Mkhize is very proud of the players. Andile is seen holding a big brown envelope filled with cash.

The money consisted of R200 notes and it looked like they had plenty to go around as they walked all over the pitch. They made a spectacle out of the affair and someone in the background is heard saying this is a reward for the players.

Source: Briefly.co.za