Mamelodi Sundowns Yet to Concede a Goal in the League as They Dominate

Mamelodi Sundowns are crushing it in the DStv Premiership and haven't conceded a goal in the league yet

Masandawana now have 16 points and are showing no mercy in the league as they plan on defending their title

The club is showing that they are miles ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates after their serious domination

Mamelodi Sundowns showed that the distance between them is wide after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Swallows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on a weekend where both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs dropped points.

Sundowns increased their lead at the top of the table to 16, four points ahead of second-placed SuperSport United. What's most interesting to note is that Masandawana are yet to concede a goal in the DStv Premiership so far.

Early in the season, they are also seven points ahead of sixth-placed Pirates and ten points ahead of 12th-placed Chiefs, demonstrating how the gap between two SA titans has expanded in recent years according to SowetanLIVE.

Speaking about the match, co-coach Rulani Mokwena says that they were lacking a bit of intensity against Swallows according to Goal. This might be a little confusing because they cruised in the match and collected all the points.

"We still felt that as a team, we just looked to solve a lot of the problems through skill, and the technical superiority that we possess on the pitch, and that we lacked a little bit of intensity and good focus," Mokwena told the media.

After the international break, Sundowns will play Maniema Union in the Champions League on 17 October before returning to league action on 20 October at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium against Golden Arrows.

Manqoba Mnithi lauds Andile Jali for performance

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns are currently flying high after they grabbed a convincing win against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final. Masandawana won the game 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate), with goals from Peter Shalulile, Divine Lunga and Neo Maema.

However, it was stand-in skipper Jali's individual performance that shone out, as the 31-year-old was voted Man of the Match after a superb display in the centre of the pitch. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised Jali for how he held it down during the match.

"AJ stood his ground, showed his experience, he was the captain of the team today and he did not disappoint. For him to get the Man of the Match award, it was worthwhile, we are happy with that," said Mngqithi according to a report by KickOff.

