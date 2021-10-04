Former Arsenal Star Buys R2.4m Porsche to Add to his Collection of Supercars

Serge Gnabry has acquired a new Porsche 911 GTS to his the cars parked in his garage as he enjoys his spell with Bayern Munich

The German international is also a proud owner of two exclusive Audi products including the R8 and the e-Tron

The 26-year-old has scored four goals in all competitions this season and provided three assists in the process

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bayern Munich superstar Serge Gnabry has proved that he loves fast cars just as the way he moves on the pitch, The Sun.

Gnabry's new whip

The 26-year-old's latest acquisition is the swanky Porsche 911 GTS which cost a whopping £120,000 (R2.4 million).

Serge Gnabry star adds the £120k Porsche 911 GTS to his collection of supercars. Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images

Source: UGC

The former Arsenal academy graduate has now added another valuable supercar to his collection parked in his garage.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Being a Bayern top star also gave him the privilege of owning an Audi R8 which costs £140,000 (N78m) due to the sponsorship deal with the car manufacturing giants.

The former West Brom star also has the electric Audi e-Tron which every member of the Bavarians have parked in their respective homes.

Gnabry already has four goals and three assists in 11 competitive matches under new manager Julian Nagelsmann this season.

Bayern's season in the Bundesliga

Bayern suffered their defeat of the season to Eintracht Frankfurt by 2-1 despite going ahead through Leon Goretzka.

However, the away side fought back through Martin Hinteregger and with seven minutes left on the clock Flip Kostic grabbed the winner.

Naglesmann's side remain top of the table but their lead has been cut short to just a point with Bayer Leverkusen firmly in second place.

Bayern Munich interested in unsettled Chelsea star

Meanwhile, trusted Nigerian website Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the race to sign Germany international Antonio Rudiger who has been in sparkling form for Chelsea this term.

The German giants are said to be aware that Antonio Rudiger has not signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and they want to explore the chance of luring the big defender back to his country.

Antonio Rudiger's current deal at Chelsea will be expiring at the end of next summer and Thomas Tuchel who is the coach of the London based side wants the German to commit his future to the club.

According to the report on GOAL and Daily Post, Bayern Munich have established talks with Antonio Rudiger's agent Sahr over the possibility of him moving to Germany.

Source: Briefly.co.za