Stuart Baxter Asks Kaizer Chiefs Fans to Be Patient as They Find Their Feet

Stuart Baxter is aware that Kaizer Chiefs haven't been doing well but he is asking the fans to have some patience

Coach Baxter seems to be unbothered with being so low in the table, stating that it's too early to worry about the standings

If it wasn't for the late penalty they were awarded, Kaizer Chiefs would've lost the game against AmaZulu in the league

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Stuart Baxter is asking Kaizer Chiefs fans to be patient as they try their best to turn things around. Chiefs drew 1-1 with AmaZulu and that means they only have one win after six fixtures in the DStv Premiership.

Baxter bemoaned his team's errors against Usuthu but said he believed they were on the verge of turning things around.

Stuart Baxter is asking the club's fans to have some patience as they try to pick things up. Image: @OptaJabu

Source: Twitter

Chiefs needed a last-gasp Keagan Dolly penalty to get a point against Usuthu, although they were in control for the majority of the game, with AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa in outstanding form according to the Kaizer Chiefs media department.

"I hope the supporters stick with us and they understand the journey that we are on. I think there is enough happening to encourage us to believe this could be very good if we can just shift that ten percent," said Baxter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The draw dropped Chiefs to mid-table in the log standings, but Baxter is unconcerned with that at the moment.

"It is very early to be looking at the table. The teams at the top, we will play all of them again, so if we can take points from them we [can] close that gap," he said as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

Meanwhile, despite conceding late to earn a draw, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was satisfied with his team's effort.

Benni McCarthy chooses not to criticise match officials

Briefly News previously reported that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy decided to not criticise match officials after the game with Kaizer Chiefs which is something out of character for him. Instead, McCarthy chose to focus on his team's good performance despite the game ending 1-1.

After checking with his co-official, referee Jelly Chavani decided that AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede had handled the ball inside the box. This gave Keagan Dolly the opportunity to tie the match and the spoils were shared.

Despite being visibly angered by the decision, McCarthy refused to criticise Chavani for fear of being sanctioned by the league's disciplinary committee according to IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za