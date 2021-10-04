Waiting For Love teasers for November 2021: Will Madhav and Kamini meet?

In upcoming episodes of Waiting For Love, Mohini discovers a disturbing truth regarding Kamini and Madhav’s past. As she tries to dig more to understand the discovery, she finds out that Ayaan and Madhavi’s parents are fixing their wedding. Is she ready to lose Ayaan for good? Below are Waiting For Love teasers on how the drama unfolds in November episodes.

Waiting for Love on StarLife is a fascinating Indian drama that revolves around actress Kamini Mathur. She comes from a middle-class family and is at the peak of her career as a Bollywood star. She is principled and hard-working but has a hard time finding true love until when Madhav enters her life.

Waiting For Love teasers for November 2021

Waiting For Love rebroadcast has a huge fanbase, just like when it first aired on StarLife. What should viewers expect to witness in upcoming episodes? Here are Waiting For Love teasers on what is coming up.

1st November 2021, Monday: Episodes 83 and 84

Kamini gets angry after Mohini reveals the truth regarding Ayaan. She decides to expel him from the house.

Ayaan makes up his mind to let go of his dancing career. He later gives his father a condition before organizing the money.

2nd November 2021, Tuesday: Episodes 85 and 86

Mohini tries to put an end to the friendship she has with Ayaan. Meanwhile, Madhavi informs Madhav about her affection for Ayaan.

Ayaan and Madhavi have a short meeting. He later links up with Mohini and tells her how much he loves her. Is Mohini ready to accept the love?

3rd November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 87 and 88

Vijayalakshmi and Madhav fail to agree on fixing the marriage of Madhavi and end up arguing. Ayaan makes a mistake when handling Madhavi and Mohini’s text messages.

Ayaan tries to make Mohini feel better after finding out that he sent her the wrong message. Later, something happens that makes Kamini angry.

4th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 89 and 90

Mohini comes across the letters belonging to Madhav, which reveal specific details regarding Kamini’s past. Elsewhere, Madhav asks Vijaylakshmi not to arrange for Madhavi’s wedding before she gives the go-ahead.

Mohini promises not to make any decision without the approval of Kamini. She then tries to discover Madhav’s reason for abandoning Kamini.

5th November 2021, Friday: Episode 91 and 92

Vijaylakshmi gives Ayaan’s parents a dinner invitation as he works on causing drama with Mohini. What is Vijaylakshmi planning to tell Ayaan’s folks?

Mohini lets Ayaan know about Kamini’s disturbing past that makes her dislike men. Will the eerie truth about Madhav come to light?

6th November 2021, Saturday: Episode 93 and 94

Mohini disguises herself as a house girl and goes to the house of Madhav. She is surprised to find a specific individual at the mansion.

Mohini discovers that Madhavi and Ayaan’s folks are in talks for their children to get married. Later, Madhav receives a call from Kamini on Mohini’s cellphone.

7th November 2021, Sunday: Episode 95 and 96

Kamini manages to locate Mohini’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Ayaan is left speechless on seeing Mohini working as a house girl at Madhav’s household.

Kamini reaches the Madhav mansion after tracking Mohini’s cellphone. Later, Madhav sees Kamini outside the house. Will they meet?

What happens to the Waiting For Love cast?

Waiting For Love November episodes are getting more exciting as Madhav gets to see Kamini for the first time since she left his life because of Vijaylakshmi antics. Will the truth come out regarding their past? Here is a recap of what happens to some of the characters during the month.

Ayaan

Ayaan decides to end his dancing career. He expresses his love for Mohini but later makes a silly mistake by sending her a text message that was meant for Madhavi. Meanwhile, Madhavi’s parents and his folks are fixing their marriage. How will he evade the arranged wedding to be with his true love?

Mohini

She comes across Madhav’s letters and discovers disturbing facts about Kamini’s past. She digs for details to know why Madhav abandoned Kamini and even disguises herself as a house girl and goes to the former’s mansion. While at the Madhav mansion, she discovers that Ayaan and Madhavi’s families are in talks for the two to get married. Will she let Ayaan leave her life for good?

Waiting For Love fans should get ready for an entertaining November, as seen from the above Waiting For Love teasers. What will Kamini do when she discovers that her daughter Mohini is working as a house girl at Madhav’s mansion? A rebroadcast of the Indian show airs on StarLife at 6.00 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

