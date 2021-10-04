Proteas Star Aiden Markram Celebrates His 27th Birthday: "Future Goat"

Aiden Markram is being shown love by Cricket South Africa for being a talented player and batsman for the Proteas

Taking to social media, CSA decided to wish Markram a happy birthday and hoped that he has a special day

Mzansi cricket fans joined in and wished Markram a happy birthday, many admired him for his great efforts

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram is turning 27 today and has been honoured by Cricket South Africa. Markham is considered a very good player in the game and was actually a shoo-in to become the captain before his form dipped dramatically.

Taking to social media, Cricket SA decided to show their man some love and wrote him a loving post. It is captioned:

"Happiest of Birthdays Aiden Markram! Have a smashing day!"

Mzansi cricket fans came together to wish Aiden Markram a happy birthday. Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi soon joined in on the fun and wished the cricketer a very special day, with some even dubbing him as a future great in the sport. Check out the reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@yadav4yt said:

"South Africa's favourite child. Happy birthday."

@DesiganR commented:

"Happy Birthday to our true captain."

@Doctordee27 said:

"Happiest birthday to the most talented Cricketer."

@shreyxnsh_ commented:

"Happy birthday to the future GOAT."

@JustSiz1 said:

"Our Ace for the World Cup."

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma tests Siya Kolisi

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that the Springboks were going to be facing their bitter rivals New Zealand and the timeline has been tense in preparation for the game.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, however, decided to post a "timeline cleanser" showing Siya Kolisi's terrible batting skills. Bavuma and Kolisi looked like they were having fun playing some cricket but it was clear that the sport is not Kolisi's strong point.

The Proteas captain captioned the post:

“Leader, forget those batting tips from Lungi Ngidi, sukum’mamela (don’t listen to him). All the best for the clash against New Zealand."

Briefly News previously reported that Dale Steyn, a Proteas legend and one of the best fast bowlers in history, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Steyn, who is now 38 years old, is the country's all-time best wicket-taker in test cricket with 439 wickets in 93 appearances.

Steyn is a huge Chelsea fan and his team recognised him for his efforts. Taking to social media, the club decided to wish Steyn a happy retirement. They captioned their post:

"Wishing Chelsea supporter and cricketing great @DaleSteyn62 the very best in his retirement!"

Source: Briefly.co.za