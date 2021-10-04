We just cannot wait to watch Noragami season 3 episode 1 to see what Yato, Hiyori Iki and Yukine get up to next. The last time we saw our favourite supernatural heroes was on Christmas Day in 2015 when the latest episode of season 2 aired. Find out if another season will be released and when we can expect to watch Yato and the gang back in action.

Noragami was created by two Female Manga-kas named “Adachi” & “Touka” or more commonly known by their pen name, Adachitoka. Photo: @Noragami.TV

Ending on such a cliff-hanger is frustrating for fans. Still, Briefly.co.za has provided you with the official manga website, as well as alternative supernatural anime to watch while you wait for the much anticipated third season of Noragami.

This action-packed anime with a paranormal twist is directed by Koutarou Tamura, who works alongside the scriptwriter Hitomi Mieno. Toshihiro Kawamoto then brings these characters to life with his design and animation skills. Find out where to get your latest Noragami fix below.

Official sites for Noragami:

Yato's exact age is unknown, however it shows him living in the Heian era which would make him at least 1000 years old. Photo: @Noragami.TV

Your favourite Noragami characters

Noragami is a shōnen-action series set in a world that is shrouded in the supernatural. The story is based on Yato's adventures, a forgotten god who is neither recognised nor celebrated. However, Yato makes a point of building his own shrine and therefore revert from his nameless status.

Along his travels, the nameless god meets a young student named Hiyori Iki and offers her his assistance with her strange predicament. You see, Hiyori Iki is stuck between the earthly realm and the spirit world as a half-phantom, neither entirely dead nor alive.

As the story progresses, we meet our third protagonist, Yukine, who makes a pact with the nameless god. Yato needed to create his own Regalia to defeat his many enemies, and Yukini proved to be of use. A Regalia is a heavenly weapon that only gods can wield, and these weapons need a vessel, specifically a deceased human. This is where Yukini comes in to offer himself up as the vessel for Yato's Regalia.

The Japanese voice actors for Yato (Kamiya Hiroshi) and Yukine (Yuki Kaji) are both the same voices of Levi & Eren from Attack on Titan. Photo: @Noragami.TV

The voices behind your favourite characters:

"Yato": Hiroshi Kamiya (Shingeki no Kyojin)

"Yukine": Yuki Kaji (Nanatsu no Taizai)

"Hiyori": Maaya Uchida (Yakusoku no Neverland)

"Bishamon": Miyuki Sawashiro (Sword Art Online)

"Kazuma": Jun Fukuyama (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

"Kofuku": Aki Toyosaki (Konosuba)

"Nora": Rie Kugimiya (Fairy Tail)

Is Noragami season 3 confirmed?

The Noragami season 3 release date has not been determined, and after six years of anxious waiting, we are just itching for more action-packed adventures! Unfortunately, the creators of this incredible anime, Studio Bones, have not yet announced the name of Noragami season 3, although the previous seasons are titled Stray God and Aragoto, respectively.

The total episodes in Noragami season 3 are also up for speculation. However, since season 1 had twelve episodes and the second season gave us thirteen, we assume the third instalment would be around that ballpark. The manga series boasts 23 volumes of content, so best start reading if you want to be up to date!

In the Manga, Yato had mentioned that he is going to marry Hiyori at least 3 times. Photo: @Noragami.TV

Was Noragami cancelled?

Although Noragami season 3 has not been confirmed, it has also not been officially cancelled. We have hope that the anime series will continue to entertain us, especially considering the last episode left us on a cliff-hanger.

If you just cannot wait to find out what happens next, maybe consider getting your hands on the manga, the most recent volume having been released on February 17, 2021. The manga series is beautifully illustrated by the authors, Adachitoka and will provide you with the answers you seek.

What else can I watch?

Are you tired of waiting for the latest season of your favourite anime? Get your paranormal action fix with one of these anime series that follows a similar style and a supernatural storyline. Netflix also has an impressive selection of anime to choose from with a variety of English dubbed and original Japanese audio.

The voice of Ichigo in the English dubbed version is none other than Power Ranger Johnny Yong Bosch. Photo: @bleach010

Bleach

One of the longest-running anime series, boasting 366 episodes and several movies, Bleach is marvellous to binge-watch. We follow Kurosaki Ichigo, a human shinigami, or Soul Reaper, in his attempts to vanquish the Hollows and protect the innocent from their grasp. The swordsmanship in this anime is incredible, and the characters are ever-evolving, so if you have not watched Bleach yet, it should be at the top of your list.

Blue Exorcist is a Japanese dark fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Kazue Kato. Photo: @blueexorcist

Blue Exorcist

In this world, humans and demons live in separate realms, named Assiah and Gehenna, respectively. However, the evil spirits begin to break free from their confinement and reek havoc on the human world. Rin Okumura takes it upon himself to exorcise these demons and eventually take on Satan himself.

The yen bills feature faces of characters from previous Rumiko Takahashi works as oppose to Japanese historical figures. Photo: @KyoukaiNoRinneForo

Rin-Ne

Sakura Mamiya suffered a traumatic event that left her with the ability to see into the spirit realm. She befriends a shinigami, Rinne Rkudo, and together they help spirits cross over into the afterlife. Unfortunately, the show only has three seasons available, but Rumiko Takahashi neatly tied off the tale, leaving viewers intrigued yet satisfied.

In Japan, you can call Yato’s phone number and listen to him answer from the Anime. Photo: @Noragami.TV/Facebook

One can only hope that Noragami might still return to our screens in an anime version due to the ongoing manga creation. Since streaming has increased overall during the pandemic, now is the time to make profits through the online viewing of this anime series, and we hope Studio Bones cottons on to this idea.

Noragami season 3 has not yet been confirmed. Six years is a long time to wait for a new season, so come on, Koutarou Tamura, get moving and bring some joy to your fans' lives!

