Andros Townsend has revealed that he had to ask Cristiano Ronaldo repeatedly for his shirt before he agreed to his plea, Football 365.

The Everton midfielder was the recipient of a brilliant counter-attcking goal that silenced the fans at Old Trafford during their Premier League fixture against Man United.

And the England international copied Ronaldo's celebration claiming that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was his hero.

Andros Townsend claims he went through hell to get Ronaldo's shirt after copying his celebration. Image: Visionhaus

After the game, the 30-year-old said that he had to beg three to four times before Ronaldo accepted to give him his shirt.

Even after accepting, Townsend claimed that he still had doubts that he would get CR7's shirt while he was at his dressing room waiting for the priceless gift.

Townsend's story

The Everton winger was quoted by Goal:

“I made it my goal that I was not leaving Old Trafford without Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt.

“You saw after the final whistle, I ran straight to him, I don’t know what he was muttering but it wasn’t English.

“He was muttering in Portuguese and I asked him three or four times for his shirt and eventually he gave in and said he would give it to me inside.

“I had to wait inside the dressing room and thankfully the kit man was able to sort it for me. That shirt I am going to keep with me.”

Ronaldo gifts Andros Townsend his shirt

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that despite Man United's disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class side as he gifted Andros Townsend his shirt after the match.

Townsend stole the show at the Theatre of Dreams as he paid tribute to Ronaldo by copying the Portuguese's iconic 'Siu' celebration.

The former England winger struck in the 65th minute of the encounter to cancel out Anthony Martial's 43rd-minute stunner before copying Ronaldo's celebration.

The 30-year-old later revealed the Man United icon gave him his shirt and posted it on Instagram saying: "Nothing but respect for the GOAT."

