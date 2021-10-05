Royal AM Could Be Looking at Punishment From PSL After Cash Stunt on Players

Royal AM owners could be investigated by the PSL for their on-pitch cash frenzy with their players over the weekend

Mzansi football fans didn't like how MaMkhize and her son Andile Mpisane treated their footballers after the game

eThekwini municipality is also launching an investigation as they have just funded the club and its development

Royal AM have found themselves in hot water after the incident that happened over the weekend which saw them handing players cash on the pitch. Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane thought it was a good idea to give their players bonuses for playing well.

When players perform well, it makes sense that one would want to reward them. However, giving players cash on the pitch is a safety concern and many Mzansi football fans found the showboating incredibly distasteful.

According to SowetanLIVE, several players received as much as R10 000, implying that the officials had over R200 000 in cash on them, posing a significant security concern around PSL matches involving the club headed by socialite Shauwn Mkhize.

One of the players who asked not to be named said that they feel unsafe because people are watching them and think they always have cash on them. He said:

"This has put our lives in danger as we are no longer free. They [criminals] will think we have that money wherever we go and will be quick to attack us."

The players feel that it would have been better to have the money deposited into their bank accounts. Meanwhile, IOL reports that eThekwini municipality is launching an investigation.

Msawakhe Mayisela, a spokesman for the eThekwini Municipality, said they were aware of the video spreading on social media but needed to verify its authenticity.

Andile Mpisane splashes the cash on Royal AM players

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is doing the most in the DStv Premiership and their chairman Andile Mpisane decided to give the players a handsome reward.

In footage that is trending on social media, it is shown that Andile along with his mother Shauwn Mkhize is very proud of the players. Andile is seen holding a big brown envelope filled with cash.

The money consisted of R200 notes and it looked like they had plenty to go around as they walked all over the pitch. They made a spectacle out of the affair and someone in the background is heard saying this is a reward for the player's impressive run of form.

