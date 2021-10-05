Jake Stringer is a successful Australian rules footballer. He plays in the Australian Football League as part of the Essendon Football Club. Why do Australian football fans call Jake Stringer The Package? He earned the name after an exemplary performance in his first AFL match against Adelaide in 2013.

Jake Stringer was among the Bulldogs' squad that won the 2016 AFL premiership. It was the club's first AFL cup since 1954. Photo: @Michael Dodge

Source: Getty Images

When did the player move to Essendon? Bulldogs sold Stringer to Essendon towards the 2017/18 season's end because he had an off-the-field fallout with coach Luke Beveridge. Jake acknowledges the contributions of Essendon's coach Rutten and senior assistant Caracella in his current career success.

Jake Stringer's profile summary

Full name: Jake Stringer

Jake Stringer Nickname: The Package

The Package Date of birth: 25th April 1994

25th April 1994 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 27 years

27 years Place of birth: Victoria, Australia

Victoria, Australia Career: Australian rules footballer

Australian rules footballer Club: Essendon Football Club

Essendon Football Club Position: 25

25 Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Donna and John Stringer

Donna and John Stringer Siblings: 2

2 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Abby Gilmore

Abby Gilmore Children: 3

3 Height: 6 feet 4 inches (192 cm)

6 feet 4 inches (192 cm) Weight: 95 kg (209 lb)

95 kg (209 lb) Salary: $600K

$600K Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Facebook: @jakestringerisgod

@jakestringerisgod Instagram: j_stringer6

j_stringer6 Twitter: @JStringer9

Jake Stringer's biography

Where does Jake Stringer come from? He was born and raised in Victoria, Australia, to Donald and John Stringer. Jake Stringer's age is 27 years since his birthday is 25th April 1994. Additionally, the player has two brothers, Brad and Travis.

He has dominated the list of Essendon's most valuable players since 2018. Photo: @Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Jake Stringer's tattoo covers almost his entire chest. He got the colourful lion art from a Coburg-based tattoo artist named Jake Boyer. It is a classic male tattoo. How tall is Jake Stringer? Jake Stringer's height is 6 feet 4 inches, and he weighs 95 kg (209 lb).

Who is Jake Stringer's wife?

Jake Stringer's partner, Taylor McVeigh, delivered son River in April 2020. The two are not yet officially married. Additionally, Taylor loves privacy. Jake Stringer's kids with ex-girlfriend Abby Gilmore are Arlo Lauren and Milla Jane Maree.

Jake and the blogger's messy breakup in 2016 trended for months. She mentioned his gambling addiction while explaining how she found out he cheated on her with a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

Tylor informed Abby that she was having an affair with the player through text messages. Jake apologized when his then-fiancé confronted him. Their second daughter was six weeks old at the time. Abby has a son named Mason James with her current baby daddy, Leighroy Wellington.

His current girlfriend, Taylor McVeigh, gave birth to a baby boy in April last year. Photo: @Quinn Rooney

Source: Getty Images

The player's career history

The football professional gained fame in his teenage years. He played for the Eaglehawk Football Club in junior football leagues and Bendigo Pioneers in the TAC Cup.

The player's 2011 leg fracture did not stop him from playing for Bendigo Gold in the VFL. The Western Bulldogs spotted his talent and listed him in the 2012 national draft.

Jake, The Package, served Bulldogs from 2013 to 2017 and joined the All-Australian team in 2015. The player's input enabled the Bulldogs to win the 2016 AFL premiership. It was the club's first premiership victory in 62 years.

The Package joined Essendon football club at the beginning of the 2018/19 season. One of his most outstanding career achievements was leading Western Bulldogs and Essendon in goal-kicking on six occasions, three for each team.

The player and his ex-fiancé, Abby Gilmore, have two daughters. Photo: @Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Jake Stringer's stats reveal he played 89 games for the Bulldogs and scored 160 goals. He has played 68 games for Essendon and scored 119 goals so far. In total, The Package has appeared in 157 matches and recorded 279 goals throughout his football career.

Jake Stringer's Supercoach analysis shows he is an 80pts average prospect. He suits the super coach team since he is a high risk, high reward player.

Essendon extended Jake Stringer's contract to 2024. As a result, his basic salary will now be around $600k per season. Jake Stringer's trade agreement between the Bulldogs and Essendon was a four-year deal worth $500,000 to $550,000 per season. Jake Stringer's net worth is currently $6 million.

Jake Stringer's awards

He has won several awards, including an All Australian award in 2015. Photo: @Michael Dodge

Source: Getty Images

He has received Essendon Football Club's Matthew Lloyd Leading Goalkicker award in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Additionally, the player's AFL awards include:

2016 premiership player (Western Bulldogs)

AFLPA 22under22 team (2015 & 2016)

2015 International Rules Series

2015 All Australian

2014 Rising Star nominee

Jake Stringer's career is at its peak, and he is ready to set a legendary record. Therefore, this season will determine whether The Package will become Essendon's A grade footballer. His fanbase on social media is growing steadily because his talent fascinates more people by the day.

