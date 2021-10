Alex Ferguson appeared to have criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for relegating Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench against Everton

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner came on as a substitute in their 1-1 draw at home to the Toffees in the Premier League

According to a clip sighted on social media, Ferguson who was spotted with UFC star Khabib said a manager should always start with his best players

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has aimed a dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for relegating Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench against Everton, GOAL reports.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 57th minute when United were 1-0 ahead, but the Toffees equalised courtesy Andros Townsend as the match ended 1-1.

And Ferguson seemed to have criticised Solskjaer for limiting Ronaldo to the bench as the legendary former tactician shared a conversation with mixed martial arts superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Alex Ferguson tells Solskjaer to use his best players. Image: VI Images

Source: Getty Images

Ferguson who remains United’s most successful manager, commented that "you should always start with your best players" in reference to Ronaldo's diminished role.

The video begins midway through the conversation, with Ferguson saying:

"I also think that when they saw Ronaldo wasn't playing..."

Nurmagomedov reminds him that Ronaldo entered in the second half before Ferguson interjects, replying via Independent ie:

"I know, but you should always start with your best players."

Ronaldo tells Solskjaer how to utilise him

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his tactics in order to help him perform better after a promising start to his return to Man United.

The Portuguese superstar has scored his fifth goal in all competitions including the dramatic winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

However, according to reports from ESPN the five-time Ballon d'Or is not satisfied with Solskjaer's tactics which he believes can be improved upon.

The 36-year-old wants the ball to move quicker in attacking areas instead of the gradual build-up from defence into the midfield.

The Portuguese forward wants the ball to be played into the final third to increase his chances of scoring more goals.

