Mzansi Football Fans Compare Thembinkosi Lorch to Themba Zwane, Divided Opinions

The social media streets are at it again with debates about South African football players and their skills

This time, the argument was about Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane, the question was who is the better player

Mzansi social media users weighed in on the topic and seems like more were leaning towards Zwane being the one

It's about that time again and Mzansi social media users are having a war about who the better player is between Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane. Lorch plays for Orlando Pirates while Zwane is a key player for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lorch is currently out with a long-term injury but when he's on form, he performs well for Orlando Pirates and even takes the position of being a playmaker. Zwane on the other hand is a prolific goalscorer and is a key man in the Mamelodi Sundowns squad.

It's the battle of the attackers with Mzansi being divided over who's the better player.

Both of the players play in similar positions and they are both recognised as a good talent in the PSL. However, there's a debate on the Twitter streets about who is the boss in the position.

Check out the different comments from social media users below:

@gevaarlik21 said:

"Lol, Lorch is not even the best player at Pirates."

@TekoDiaby commented:

"Comparing Mshishi to Lorch is disrespectful to Mshishi....that sh*t is offensive. Put some respect on Zwane's name, hayibo!"

@Thusi72144321 said:

"At least Lorch can still contribute to our national team, the other one is just a small-time one team hero."

@Mihle_Msengeni commented:

"You need sjambok for comparing Mshishi to Lorch. What disrespect to Zwane."

@doctor_zungu said:

"Zwane is currently the best player in PSL to me. He never loses possession, he makes a good run in spaces to create a goal-scoring opportunity for himself and others. He's smart. But let's not forget that every coach has his style of play."

Thembinkosi Lorch is out of the season with a long-term injury

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids has given an update on Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been missing lately for the team.

After Pirates beat Swallows FC 1-0, Davids spoke to the media and let them know that Lorch will be out for the rest of the season. Pirates at the time had five points in the DStv Premiership after their victory, they played two draws in their first two games.

There are worries about the talisman's absence and Davids sent an update.

"Lorch, we won't see him for the rest of the year, he's out with a long-term injury," said Davids, according to a report by KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za