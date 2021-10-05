Lionel Messi looked subdued following PSG’s loss to Rennes in a Ligue 1 encounter over the weekend

The former Barcelona captain who joined the French club is yet to score a league goal since his move to France

Messi was captured alongside teammate Di Maria looking awful as they made way out of the stadium

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were defeated 2-0 by lowly-rated Rennes in the Ligue 1 despite the Parisians parading a star-studded team, Daily Express reports.

PSG slumped to their first defeat of the season likewise Lionel Messi who tasted his first defeat despite playing all 90 minutes in the game.

Mauricio Pochettino made a triple tactical change in the 76th minute with Neymar, Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye all coming off for Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mauro Icardi.

They looked unimpressive all through the encounter and were defeated by a Rennes as a major upset was recorded.

Tribuna are now reporting that Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria were pictured walking through a crowd of overjoyed Rennes fans after PSG's embarrassing 2-0 defeat.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner and Di Maria looked subdued as they made their way out, but obviously, Rennes deserve credit for beating a star-studded side so easily.

Edouard Cisse blasts Neymar

Meanwhile, former PSG star, Edouard Cisse, has branded Neymar a spoilt br*t after the club's surprise loss to Ligue 1 champions Rennes.

Messi's arrival is yet to affect the club as expected with Neymar's role in the team still raising questions.

"[Neymar] had a cleaner style of play, although he dribbled more. His job was to break the defensive line, make the difference and pass the ball to General Messi.

“He did it so well that he became his 'alter ego'. In Paris, they gave him the keys and they let him do what he wanted. In one moment, he was lost.

"He is a great player, no one can dispute that, but he has become a spoilt brat and he bosses everyone around."

