Jose Mourinho Sets Stunning Record in Serie A After Roma’s Win Over Empoli

Jose Mourinho and his players at Italian Serie A side Roma over the weekend defeated visiting Empoli 2-0

The League encounter gave Jose Mourinho the chance to extend his unbeaten home run to 42 which is incredible

Mourinho who also coached Manchester United and Spurs also had 60 unbeaten home game at Chelsea

Experienced football manager Jose Mourinho has extended his unbeaten run in the Serie A on home soil to 42 games following his side Roma's 2-0 win over Empoli.

This record also includes Jose Mourinho's record during his reign at Inter Milan where he won the Champions League and Serie A title.

Jose Mourinho is currently having things rosy this season in the Italian Serie A as his team Roma have won five out of their seven games losing the other two.

Jose Mourinho in action for Italian side Roma against Empoli. Photo by Silvia Lore

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkitaryan scored the two goals that helped Roma beat Empoli in their last game and they are now occupying the fourth position on the table.

The Special One’s streak beats Massimiliano Allegri’s two-year unbeaten run during his first spell at Juventus, from September 2015 to September 2017.

According to the report on talkSPORT, Jose Mourinho also set an incredible record at Premier League side Chelsea where he was unbeaten at Stamford Bridge in 60 games between 2004 and 2007.

And during those years, Chelsea fans were happy as the man known as the Special One helped them to win the Premier League title back to back.

Roma's next match will be on October 17 as Jose Mourinho and his wards will be at the Turin stadium to tackle Juventus in another tough game.

Juventus have not been finding it easy since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo as the club currently occupies the seventh position on the log.

Jose Mourinho explains why he feels like a baby

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Jose Mourinho who is the gaffer of Italian side Roma explained that he feels like a kid again after steering his side to a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday night, September 12, which was his 1000th game in charge as manager.

There is no doubt about the fact that Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world considering his records and all the titles he has won so far.

Mourinho made his name in the Premier League, Spain and Italy most especially when he was coaching Chelsea and Inter Milan where he won Champions League titles.

In Roma's game against Sassuolo, Jose Mourinho and his wards went into this game with boosted morale and waited until the 37th minute to net the first goal through Bryan Cristiante.

