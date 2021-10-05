Kylian Mbappe at the age of 22 could be taking a break from the French national team due to some pressure

The Paris Saint-Germain striker explained that he is being targeted as the problem in the national team

Mbappe has been playing for the national team since 2017 and has featured in 49 games netting 17 goals

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kylian Mbappe who plays as a striker for Paris Saint-Germain has explained that he is currently considering quitting the French national team claiming that some people feel he is the problem.

During the EURO 2020, Kylian Mbappe endured a disappointing campaign with France as he missed the decisive penalty kick against Switzerland in the round of 16 which sent his nation out of the tournament.

Former Chelsea star Olivier Giroud claimed that some players were not passing to him on the pitch and Kylian Mbappe was livid with his statement.

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: UGC

The World Cup winner even wanted to express himself in a press conference before being convinced not to go against his national teammate.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

There were reports that Kylian Mbappe's ego is causing problems in the French national team and the 22-year-old has addressed the topic according to the report on Sportbible.

Kylian Mbappe's reaction

"I have always placed the French national team above everything and I will always put it above everything.

"I have never taken a single Euro to play for the French national team and I will always play for my national team for free. Above all, I never wanted to be problem.

"But from the moment where I felt like that I was starting to become a problem and that people felt I was a problem. The most important thing is the French national team and if the French national team is happier without me, it is like that."

Kylian Mbappe discloses he wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain disclosed that he actually told the club's chiefs that he wanted to leave in July after being seriously linked with move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The France international is currently spending his fourth season at Paris Saint-Germain and he is one of the most reliable players at PSG at the moment.

Before the summer transfer window closed, Real Madrid were said to have made some offers in their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe which Paris Saint-Germain turned down.

Kylian Mbappe has explained that all reports that he turned down down offers of new deal from PSG eggheads are false.

Source: Briefly.co.za