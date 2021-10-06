Top Chelsea Star Speaks on Leaving Stamford Bridge Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Antonio Rudiger has just a few months left on his current Chelsea contract having already entered the final year of his deal

The versatile centre-back is yet to pen a renewal with the Blues and he is open to speaking with foreign clubs as early as January

However, the Germany international has hinted he could pen an extension in the coming weeks after admitting he is "feeling good" with the Blues

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has described Bayern Munich's interest in his services as an "honour."

It is believed Chelsea have since offered Rudiger a bumper deal of £120,000-a-week to stay with them.

Source: Getty Images

Rudiger has widely been linked with a switch to the Bundesliga side, with the centre-back out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Metro UK reports the 28-year-old is free to open talks with clubs abroad as early as January regarding a possible move.

According to the publication, Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris-Saint Germain are among a number of top clubs who have been alerted to Rudiger's situation in west London.

It is believed the three clubs are already looking to test Chelsea's resolve for the experienced defender who has formed a huge part of Thomas Tuchel's success at Stamford Bridge.

While Rudiger is staring at an uncertain future with the Blues, Tuchel views him as an integral member of his squad, with reports suggesting the former PSG tactician is desperate to keep him.

It is believed Chelsea have since offered him a bumper deal of £120,000-a-week to stay with them but Rudiger is still keeping the club in a nervous wait as he mulls over his options.

However, speaking on his current situation on Tuesday, October 5, the centre-back dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to stay with the Blue side of London by putting pen to paper.

Asked if he would quit the Premier League for Bayern in the summer, Rudiger said he is feeling good at Chelsea and he will not allow transfer speculation over his future to distract him.

"I feel good at Chelsea where I am now, so that fits," Metro UK quoted him saying.

"The interest from Bayern Munich honours me because that shows that I’ve done a few things right recently, but I won’t let that distract me," he added.

