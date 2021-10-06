Thabiso Kutumela Withdrawn From Bafana Bafana Duty, Hugo Broos Cries Foul

Thabiso Kutumela will be missing out on Bafana Bafana action once again after he withdrew from international duty

Coach Hugo Broos is not happy with Kutumela pulling out and thinks that he is being sabotaged by South African clubs

Broos also touched on how he's tried to make plans for the national team but people in the country are not cooperating

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is trying his best to revive the national team by having younger players on the squad. Thabiso Kutumela has been impressing in Mamelodi Sundowns colours and got called up to the national team but he, unfortunately, has withdrawn.

Hugo Broos is not happy with Kutumela's absence from the squad and told the media that he feels like he's being sabotaged. Two weeks ago, Broos was not able to watch the DStv Premiership game between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Thabiso Kutumela will not be playing for Bafana Bafana against Ethiopia. Image: @soccerzela

Source: Twitter

"Yesterday [Monday], I was a frustrated coach because I get the feeling a little bit that some people in this country don’t want Bafana Bafana to be a successful team," said Broos according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Broos is incredibly disappointed by the developments on Kutumela and was also frustrated by the fact that Goodman Mosele has also not pitched for international duty. The coach also doesn't understand why vaccination was scheduled for Kutumela when he had to report to training.

"I want to do good work here but if every camp I have such kind of problems then it becomes frustrating. I hope teams know that during Fifa week they have to release players," said Broos according to KickOff.

Broos also spoke about how he's tried to organise friendlies and meet coaches from the GladAfrica Championship. He is not happy with how some of his plans have not come together.

Goodman Mosele does not pitch for training due to mental health issues

In other Bafana Bafana news, Briefly News reported that when you receive your first call up to the national team, it's a moment to rejoice as a big achievement has been made.

Orlando Pirates' Goodman Mosele was called up to Bafana Bafana for the first time but he pulled out at the last minute. Mosele did not pitch for Bafana Bafana training ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

Many wondered why the young player snubbed the call-up but SABC sports journalist Thabo Mosia clarified why. He tweeted:

"Goodman has been found. Apparently, the boy suffered an anxiety attack, due to long-standing confidence issues. Maybe the club/SAFA will release an official statement later. Mosele had actually tested for Covid and was preparing to go into camp when the attack happened."

