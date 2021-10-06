Liverpool Defender on Who Is the Better Player After Facing Messi and Ronaldo

Virgil van Dijk has named Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi as the most difficult opponent in his career

The 30-year-old also face Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final but claims Messi was a tougher player to handle

Van Dijk won the elite competition and the Premier League title since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2018

Having faced Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liverpool defender has named the Paris Saint-Germain star as his toughest opponent, Sports Keeda, Daily Post.

The Netherlands international faced Ronaldo during the 2018 Champions League final and Messi in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition.

Virgil van Dijk reveals Lionel Messi was a more difficult opponent than Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Michael Regan

And the 30-year-old has claimed he had so much to do when he challenged Messi while he was in Barcelona over two legs.

What Van Dijk said about Messi and Ronaldo

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Dutchman recollected:

"I would say Lionel Messi. He's still the best football player in the world. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have been doing unreal numbers for the last decade, and it's incredible what they have achieved.

"I would say Messi [is the toughest opponent] because it was a very tough evening in Barcelona when we lost 3-0. Luckily, we turned it around at Anfield."

Van Dijk's career so far at Anfield

Van Dijk has had a fulfilling career since he moved to Anfield from Southampton during the 2018 January transfer window.

His first trophy for the Merseyside club was the Champions League during the 2018-19 season and the Premier League the following year.

He was named the PFA Player of the Year when the Reds were crowned champions of Europe and has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side.

