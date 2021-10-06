MaMkhize Stands Firm in Her Ways With Royal AM and Refuses to Be Bullied

Shauwn Mkhize says that she is going to continue doing things how she wants to after facing some backlash for her actions

MaMkhize and her son Andile Mpisane handed out pure cash to players in front of television cameras in the PSL

She also added that she feels like God is blessing Royal AM for their achievements and it can only get better

Royal AM has been in the spotlight lately due to them entering the PSL in an entertaining fashion. Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize is the owner of the club and her son Andile Mpisane is the chairman. The pair have made the PSL a little more fun with their energy and antics.

Last weekend, Royal AM beat Maritzburg United 2-1 and this was their fourth consecutive win in the DStv Premiership. The management of the club then decided to reward their players handsomely but it rubbed many people off the wrong way.

According to SowetanLIVE, MaMkhize has refused to talk about the cash incident on the pitch but says that she will continue doing what feels right for her.

"Royal AM always had problems and its problems will always be like this. I can never change what people think but I can always do what I feel is good and what I feel is right at the time," she said.

IOL reports that Shauwn Mkhize says that "God is showing off" when it comes to Royal AM and their recent saga with giving bonuses on the football pitch.

Meanwhile, Mkhize and some club officials, including her son Andile Mpisane, will face the wrath of the PSL law, according to prosecutor Nande Becker, who confirmed that he is going to be charging the club officials for the money incident that happened over the weekend.

Royal AM could be facing punishment from the PSL for money stunt

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM have found themselves in hot water after the incident that happened over the weekend which saw them handing players cash on the pitch.

Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane thought it was a good idea to give their players bonuses for playing well. When players perform well, it makes sense that one would want to reward them.

However, giving players cash on the pitch is a safety concern and many Mzansi football fans found the showboating incredibly distasteful.

According to SowetanLIVE, several players received as much as R10 000, implying that the officials had over R200 000 in cash on them, posing a significant security concern around PSL matches.

