Khabib Nurmagomedov watched the Premier League tie between Manchester United and Everton which ended 1-1

The Russian retired MMA star met Cristiano Ronaldo after the game at Old Trafford and praised the Portugal international

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at Manchester United will be facing Leicester City in their next League game

Khabib Nurmagomedov was over the weekend at Old Trafford where he watched the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Everton before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old retired MMA star is currently in England for some sporting commitments and he took the chance to visit the Theatre of Dream so as for him to speak and see his close friend.

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at Manchester United were unable to record a win in their Premier League battle against Everton as it ended 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo did not start the fixture for Manchester United as Ole Solskjaer decided to put him on the bench until the second half, and when he came on, Everton defense was too strong for the Portuguese to break.

According to the report on Mirror and Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo was disappointed with the result of the match against Everton, but the former Juventus star took the time to talk with his friend.

The report added that Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Cristiano Ronaldo calling the Portuguese as the best footballer in the world and urged him to continue shining.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction

"He's the best ever. Keep doing your things champ. You inspire millions of people around the world."

Danny Blind blames Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United problems

Earlier, trusted Nigerian website Legit.ng had reported how Dutch football legend Danny Blind believes Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for the recent Manchester United woes across competitions.

Despite hitting the ground running when he made his second debut last month, the 60-year-old former defender claims the Portuguese doesn't allow the Red Devils to play in their familiar patter.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently fourth in the table with 14 points after seven rounds of matches.

Their latest result was the 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford earlier this weekend after Andros Townsend cancelled out Anthony Martial's first-half goal.

The former Netherlands boss says the 36-year-old only thinks about scoring goals while leaving his colleagues to worry about getting the ball.

