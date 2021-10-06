Mamelodi Sundowns Hard Work Makes Them "Entitled" to Win, Mokwena Says

Rulani Mokwena is proud of his team for always working hard and thinks that their work ethic makes them true winners

Mamelodi Sundowns haven't conceded a goal yet in the DStv Premiership and six fixtures have been played already

Mokwena also hailed his players for their performances and sang their praises as he spoke during a press conference

Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating the DStv Premiership to say the least and co-coach Rulani Mokwena has given insight into their ruthless play on the pitch. Mokwena believes that their hard work is what makes them "entitled to win".

Sundowns are four points clear at the top of the Premiership and have yet to concede a goal in their first six league games.

The defending champions have gone unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions since the start of the new season, and they have only lost once in 36 league games dating back to last season according to SowetanLIVE.

Mokwena also hailed his Mamelodi Sundowns charges and is impressed with the performances they've been putting up lately, Soccer Laduma reports.

"It's good for confidence. It's good for the morale of the team. The momentum is good. Once again congratulations for a team effort," said Mokwena.

Sundowns have also advanced to the MTN8 final, where they will face Cape Town City on a date and location yet to be determined by the league. With the exception of Chippa United, they have scored against every opponent and have the majority of the best players in the country.

A winning mentality is what keeps the Chloorkop team going and they have been unrelentless.

"We want to win every day and by doing that we want to put ourselves in the best condition to win on match days and that is the mentality we are going with," said Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns are yet to concede a goal in the league

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns showed that the distance between them is wide after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Swallows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on a weekend where both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs dropped points.

Sundowns increased their lead at the top of the table to 16, four points ahead of second-placed SuperSport United. What's most interesting to note is that Masandawana are yet to concede a goal in the DStv Premiership so far.

Early in the season, they are also seven points ahead of sixth-placed Pirates and ten points ahead of 12th-placed Chiefs, demonstrating how the gap between two SA titans has expanded in recent years according to SowetanLIVE.

