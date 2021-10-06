2000 Fully Vaccinated Fans Will Be Allowed to Watch Bafana Bafana at the Stadium

Mzansi has been waiting for this moment for almost two years and it seems to have finally arrived

Fans will be allowed back in the stadium when Bafana Bafana go up against Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers

The catch is, only fans who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 will be allowed back into the stadiums

Fans will be allowed to attend a football game for the first time in almost two years and the South African Football Association (SAFA) made the whole thing possible. The national lockdown caused stadiums to be closed and sports didn't have any spectators.

Bafana Bafana will make history next Tuesday at the FNB Stadium, becoming the first sports team in South Africa to play in front of a crowd after an 18-month absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans will be allowed at the stadium if they are vaccinated for Covid-19. Image: @DiskiAfrika

According to SAFA President Danny Jordaan, Health Minister Joe Phaahla has already given his approval for fans to return to the stadiums, IOL reports. On Thursday, the Department of Health will develop protocols and provide advice to national football.

"We had a great meeting with the Department of Health who will on Thursday guide the way in how we will achieve this, and do it in a manner that we all remain safe," Jordaan said according to the SAFA website.

Hugo Broos and the Bafana Bafana squad will travel to the East African side this week for a match on Saturday, 9 October.

Jordaan has revealed that Bafana will immediately depart for a return flight home following the away leg in order to prepare for the return match three days later in Johannesburg. Only a select group of vaccinated fans will be permitted to attend the highly anticipated match.

