Hugo Broos has made it clear that he wants to start over with Bafana Bafana and rebuild the team with youngsters

Thulani Hlatshwayo hasn't been included in the squad but he insists that he is not upset about the situation

The defender wants to work hard and earn his place back in the Bafana Bafana squad and he wishes the team all the best

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo was once the captain of Bafana Bafana but since coach Hugo Broos came to take over, he's been left out of the squad. Hlatshwayo has not been putting up the best of performances for Orlando Pirates and makes defensive errors often.

The defender has somewhat accepted that he is not making the national team but he knows that improving will lead to a call-up from Broos. Tyson says that having good form with Orlando Pirates will get him recalled to the national team.

Thulani Hlatshwayo is not upset about being omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: @Soccer_Laduma

Source: Twitter

Hlatshwayo, who last played for Bafana in March when they failed to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations, said he supports Broos' efforts to bring in new blood and believes the Belgian's timing in rejuvenating the team was perfect, according to TimesLIVE.

"I think it would be unfair for me to say I’m sad or mad because the national team is not about Tyson, it’s not about Thulani," said the Orlando Pirates captain.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"The team have done very well, and they have started the qualifiers well. So to answer the question of the captaincy and everything, I feel like the one who’s captaining the team deserves it. Ronwen deserves it," he said.

Goal reports that Tyson debuted for Bafana Bafana in 2013 and has since played 48 times for the Southern African giants, leading them to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Thulani Hlatshwayo was not ready for the captaincy of Orlando Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that Thulani Hlatshwayo, according to Orlando Pirates great Lucky Lekgwathi, can only regain his old form with the correct direction from senior players at the club.

This will boost his morale following his poor performances since joining the squad last season. The former Bidvest Wits defender hasn't had the best of starts at Bucs, committing some costly errors last season and even in the first three games this season.

Due to his poor form, former Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo had been pulled out of Hugo Broos' national team roster for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana, according to The Citizen.

Source: Briefly.co.za