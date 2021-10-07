Bafana Bafana player Ethan Brooks is optimistic about the future and hopes that he'll be playing in Europe soon

The 20-year-old midfielder hopes that playing for the national team will make more opportunities easier for him

Brooks impressed during the COSAFA Cup back in July and Hugo Broos has been calling him up more often

Ethan Brooks, a promising young midfielder for Bafana Bafana, hopes that his stint with the national team will allow him to play in Europe one day.

Since his debut in the Bafana colours during the COSAFA Cup earlier this year, the 20-year-old has been a regular member under new head coach Hugo Broos. The TS Galaxy player is enjoying playing for the national team and is eyeing a move to the big leagues.

Ethan Brooks wants a move to Europe and hopes that playing for Bafana Bafana will open that door. Image: @Football_ _Stage

Source: Twitter

The Bafana rookie was called up again for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana, because of his outstanding achievements at the COSAFA competition according to Sport24.

Brooks was then called up again for this week's back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia. Usually, players who are in the national team have a better shot at being selected for opportunities overseas.

"My hope is to continue doing what I am doing and perform at the highest level, and then hopefully, with these performances get the chance to go overseas," says Brooks.

KickOff reports that prior to any potential move to Europe in the near future, the Bafana international disclosed that he will seek advice from national team coach Broos, who is a Belgian native.

"I'm looking at going to Belgium at the moment and if not Belgium, I'd like to go to Italy or Spain," says the youngster.

