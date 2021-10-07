StarLife will debut another fascinating Indian series, Wedding Planners, on 19th October 2021 after the end of The Frontliners medical drama. The new serial, originally called Shaadi Mubarak, has a great storyline that will not disappoint. Below are the Wedding Planners teasers on what to expect in November's episodes.

Wedding Planners is a new Indian series on StarLife that starts to air on 19th October 2021. Photo: @anjali_o4

Wedding Planners on StarLife is a career and family drama that narrates the story of Preeti, a simple and caring lady. She decides to become a wedding planner after being expelled from the house by her son Tarun and his wife, Rati. She meets K.T., a wedding planner with a contrasting personality, and they start working together. The business partnership is criticized in the beginning but later leads to a bond of friendship, respect and trust.

Wedding Planners teasers for November 2021

In this month's episodes, Tarun and Rati are doing all they can to bring Preeti down. However, her bond with K.T. seems to be growing as they continue to work together. Here are Wedding Planners teasers on what is coming up this month.

Tarun and Rati try to instigate K.T.'s family against Preeti in the Wedding Planners premiere episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

1st November 2021, Monday: Episodes 27 and 28

Rati is embarrassed after finding it hard to answer the questions asked by Preeti. Later, K.T. trusts that Preeti will use his debit card well, but Rati fabricates her behaviour to Tarun.

Tarun and Rati are left speechless when Preeti is brought home by K.T., and Kusum starts to tease her mischievously. Elsewhere, Priyanka makes a surprising decision about her marital life.

2nd November 2021, Tuesday: Episodes 29 and 30

Preeti makes a big mistake while at the ATM, and Rati and Tarun attempt to make K.T.’s folks hate her. She is later accused of stealing. Will K.T. defend her?

K.T. links up with Preeti at night with a surprise present for her. On the other hand, an angry Priyanka uncontrollably criticizes Juhi.

3rd November 2021, Wednesday: Episodes 31 and 32

Chanda goes to see K.T. in his office with a surprise present for him while Preeti is getting ready for the photoshoot. Later, K.T. plays a trick on Preeti but with good intentions.

Tarun tries to disparage Preeti for working with K.T., but she manages to justify her purpose. Kusum stands by Preeti’s side and defends her when Tarun challenges her.

4th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 33 and 34

Preeti does not want to take the challenge posed by Tarun while Kusum rebukes him. On the other hand, Neelima reveals to K.T what she thinks about Preeti.

A big surprise awaits K.T. and Preeti when they are contacted by Mr. Nathmal, a well-known business magnate. Rati is reprimanded by Chanda for acting irresponsibly.

5th November 2021, Friday: Episode 35 and 36

Kusum makes Preeti aware of certain surprising details during a video call. Meanwhile, Amit and Priyanka’s marriage is fixed.

Preeti goes back home with a unique Kheer to celebrate her late husband’s death anniversary. Juhi takes Preeti’s side when Tarun scornfully discards her Kheer in the waste bin.

6th November 2021, Saturday: Episode 37 and 38

Preeti struggles to forget how she was mercilessly embarrassed by her son Tarun. On the other hand, K.T. is hurt as he remembers his marriage.

Preeti goes back to work with K.T. after some motivation while Tarun seeks forgiveness from Priyanka. Kusum admires the collaboration between K.T. and Preeti.

7th November 2021, Sunday: Episode 39 and 40

Preeti has a great idea that will make Mr. Nathmal pleased, while Tarun is doing all he can to bring Priyanka close. Preeti does not know how to use a laptop, and K.T. offers to teach her.

K.T. and Preeti are mystified when Mr. Nathmal is impressed with the presentation made by Chanda. Later, an infuriated K.T. lashes out at Sheena.

Tarun tries to get closer to Priyanka in the Wedding Planner November episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Wedding Planners cast?

The Wedding Planners Indian serial has a great storyline brought to life by some of Bollywood’s greatest actors and actresses. With actress Rajshree Thakur as Preeti and actor Manav Gohil as K.T. in the lead roles, viewers should expect nothing but heightened entertainment. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the characters in the Wedding Planners November episodes.

Preeti

K.T trusts her with his debit card, but she ends up making a blunder at the ATM. Her son Tarun and his wife Rati try to belittle her for working with K.T. and do all they can to pin his family against her. Kusum is the only one who stands by her side when Tarun humiliates her. She later works on a presentation with K.T., but Chanda manages to impress Mr. Nathmal.

Tarun

His hatred for his mother, Preeti, grows by the day. He works with his wife Rati to make K.T.’s family hate her. He even throws the special Kheer that Preeti got for her husband’s death anniversary. He later tries to get closer to Priyanka. What is his intention?

The Wedding Planners television series is worth following, and the above Wedding Planners teasers for November's episodes prove this. The Indian soapie airs on StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m. starting 19th October 2021.

