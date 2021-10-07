Konosuba season 3: announcement, release date, plot summary, trailer

For anime lovers, Konosuba has been one of the top anime series. The show has gained a massive fanbase with its entertaining twists and turns in the plot and its adventurous nature. These fans have always been keen on the release dates for the latest episodes of the series. The show so far has two seasons, with the last episode airing in 2017, and fans have since been eagerly waiting for the release of a third season. So, will there be a Konosuba season 3? When is the release date? Read on for more details.

At the end of the second season of Konosuba, after the duel with the Demon King, Kouichi Sakaguchi gave his name as a reward and pledged to explain to Kazuma the secret of his name if he defeats him. As a result, Kazuma found himself in Heaven, where Aqua is present.

Plot summary

Throughout the Konosuba seasons, the series follows the story of a young boy named Kazuma Sato. Following his death, Kazuma is transported to a fantasy realm with MMORPG features, where he joins a chaotic adventure team that includes a goddess, an archwizard, and a crusader.

The hikikomori enjoys games, which were unfortunately cut short due to an accident. Then, Kazuma transformed into a lovely female who described herself as a goddess.

Konosuba manga

The manga version of this anime is illustrated by Masahito Watari and Joseph Yokobori. In this version, KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! has 14 volumes while KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! has five volumes and KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! Bonus Story has four volumes.

Was Konosuba season 3 cancelled?

Is Konosuba going to end? While the second season of the anime series came to an end in 2017, fans have been waiting eagerly for a third season. Recently, Konosuba on Twitter made an announcement on the 18th of July 2021 that there would be a new production coming soon and that the team would keep updating fans of any reports.

Also, the anime's producer Junichiro Tamura gave hints to the release of a third season in a Reddit Ask Me Anything. Although the exact Konosuba season 3 release date is yet to be known, fans are sure the anime is returning in some form.

An official Konosuba season 3 trailer is yet to be released

Konosuba Season 3 visual

The characters in Kono Subarashii season 3 include:

Kazuma voiced by Jun Fukushima

Aqua voiced by Sora Amamiya

Megumin voiced by Rie Takahashi

Darkness voiced by Ai Kayano

Yun Yun voiced by Aki Toyosaki

How old is Megumin this year?

In Konosuba season 3 2021, Megumin is a 16-year-old arch wizard who is part of the Crimson Demon Race. This character is voiced by Rie Takahashi in Japanese and Erica Mendez in English. The Crimson Demon Race are modified humans who possess dark brown hair, crimson eyes, powerful magic affinity, and chunibyo characteristics.

High expectations for the long-awaited Konosuba season 3 have been set by the series fanbase. However, the creator of this light novel series, Natsume Akatsuki, has exceeded the standards and has been credited by many as one of the top anime writers.

