Amazing: Mamelodi Sundowns Fans Share Their Favourite Moments This Season So Far

Most Mzansi football fans will agree that Mamelodi Sundowns has already hit top gear at the start of the new season

Taking to social media, the club asked what moments the fans loved so far this season and they were all happy to oblige

Not only is Sundowns scoring a lot of goals but they are also very solid at the back and have been keeping clean sheets

Mamelodi Sundowns fans are reflecting on the season so far as we head into the international break and they are loving their team's work so far. The club has not conceded any goals in the DStv Premiership and have scored in every fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns is dominating South African football and they have been at the top for the last decade. They've won the league many times and have picked up a number of other trophies on the way such as the CAF Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns is dominating football in South Africa at the moment. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Taking to social media, the media team asked fans what their favourite moments are so far in the season. They captioned their post:

"9 games played. 17 goals scored. 7 clean sheets. What has been your favourite moment from the season so far?"

Social media users then began to add what they like about this season so far in the comments section. Check out the reactions below:

Andreas Schlag said:

"My favourite is a clean sheet against all three Soweto clubs. Three wins, no goal conceded."

Simphiwe Mafestire commented:

"This season has been so great to me all matches we've played, keep producing those good results Boiyz."

Tamirirashe Machovha Shumba said:

"The best moment was when we beat all the small lads who think a better than us all Soweto cleaned."

Zakhele Jerome Dladla commented:

"So far so good. I remember the penalty, Mwenee against Khune, and going to MTN final, those are my most memorable moments."

Gaston Sirino still looking for Mamelodi Sundowns exit

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino is still not happy at the club and is looking to leave. Sirino was previously linked with Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane went there but the deal ended up not happening.

Sirino has not been featuring for Mamelodi Sundowns this season and his future at the club remains unclear. He has not been playing for a while but now new reports state that he is still unsettled and looking for an out.

Rulani Mokwena, his coach, now claims that the Uruguayan offensive magician is not focused and that he still needs to fight for a spot in the team according to a report by The Citizen. In fact, Mokwena seemed disinterested in the topic and wanted to talk about other players.

