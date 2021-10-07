"Don't Understand": Hugo Broos Is Confused About Thembinkosi Lorch's Injury

Thembinkosi Lorch injured himself whilst taking a shower and has been out of football action for a while now

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he's never seen anything of the sort and questioned why Lorch still posts online

Lorch is very active on social media and the coach thinks that it just doesn't make any sense

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos seems to be a little confused about Thembinkosi Lorch's current injury. Lorch was injured after having a "freak accident" in the shower which led to him dislocating his shoulder.

Broos says he hasn't seen such an injury in 45 years and is asking more questions about Lorch's bizarre crisis. Lorch has been ruled out for the remainder of the year because of the incident but Broos doesn't seem to be convinced by it.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not very impressed with Lorch's injury. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

"I don’t understand Lorch’s injury, I have never seen this in my 45 years of coaching. A dislocated shoulder while showering but the same player posts happy pictures on Instagram daily," said Broos according to The South African.

Broos has been very outspoken lately about the state of football in South Africa and has criticised how some clubs do things. He even went as far as saying he was sabotaged when some of the players withdrew from international duty.

Lorch has not been very active on Instagram posts but he does post frequently on his stories. Perhaps that's what Broos doesn't understand. The player will be back in action in 2022 according to his coach Fadlu Davids.

Thembinkosi Lorch out with an injury for the remainder of the year

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids has given an update on Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been missing lately for the team.

After Pirates beat Swallows FC 1-0, Davids spoke to the media and let them know that Lorch will be out for the rest of the season. Pirates have five points in the DStv Premiership after their victory, they played two draws in their first two games.

There are worries about the talisman's absence and Davids sent an update.

"Lorch, we won't see him for the rest of the year, he's out with a long-term injury," said Davids, according to a report by KickOff.

