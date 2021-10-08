Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic Opens Up on Recovery After Having Knee Surgery

Samir Nurkovic recently had knee surgery and is opening up about his recovery process after the procedure

The striker has not had a great time this season or the previous one, having not scored as many goals as expected

Nurkovic hopes that he can start rehabilitation soon so that he can be back in action in the Premier Soccer League

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is on the road to recovery after having surgery on his knee. Nurkovic was told to have surgery by the medical team of the club so that he could start performing well again. A tear was discovered in the cartilage of his knee.

Kaizer Chiefs haven't had the best start to the season and have been struggling to score goals. With Nurkovic being the main man to get on target, his injury will be a big blow for the club, which is simply trying to reclaim their former glory.

Samir Nurkovic is recovering from knee surgery and hopes to rediscover his form. Image: @Sbn_ZA

Source: Twitter

Speaking about how he feels about being ruled out for the next two months, Nurkovic told the Amakhosi website that he's just looking forward to rehabilitation.

“All is well. It has been just a week since surgery. I am still moving around with crutches. It’s still painful but I am getting better and hopefully soon we can start the rehab,” said the striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to The South African, Nurkovic had a hard time last season and didn't score as many goals as expected. The surgery he underwent was done in hopes of him finding his true form.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently struggling in the league and only have six points from the last six matches in the DStv Premiership. The club will be hoping for a better run when the international break is over.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic out for weeks with knee injury

Briefly News previously reported that following knee surgery, Kaizer Chiefs star striker Samir Nurkovic will be out for up to six weeks. Nurkovic had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee precisely one week ago and his return date has since been determined.

According to rumours, the Serbian striker will be out of action for at least another few weeks. This will be a blow for Kaizer Chiefs, who already have issues in the striking department.

"I have had this injury niggling me for a while now – the medical team felt it was best to get the operation done. Further assessments will be done after the operation," said Nurkovic in the previous week, according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za