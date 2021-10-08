Eish: Bongani Zungu's Market Value Tanks, Now Worth Less Than Some PSL Players

Bongani 'Ben 10' Zungu's value was once worth R100 million at the peak of his career but the numbers have drastically decreased

The 28-year-old midfielder's form went down when he joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers and he got into trouble

Not only did his form tank, but Zungu's reputation was also ruined for his bad behaviour while at Glasgow Rangers

South African footballer Bongani Zungu has had a tough spell recently in his career and his current worth is now starting to reflect it. The former Mamelodi Sundowns player was poised to have a great career after he moved to Europe but now things are different.

After leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, Zungu went off to Portugal and then moved to France. However, in the short space of two years, things have drastically changed for the player and he's not rated as highly as he once was.

Zungu began his professional career at the University of Pretoria before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013. 'Ben 10' became one of the hottest midfielders in the Premier Soccer League while with the Brazilians, according to The South African.

While at the Portuguese outfit Vitoria Gumaires, Zungu shon for the reserve team and this led to him securing a move to Amiens SC who were playing in the French top flight, Ligue 1, at the time. Zungu was a key figure for the club and made many appearances.

The decline of Bongani Zungu's form in European football

Amiens ended up getting relegated but Zungu did not feature much for the club as he was injured. He then move to Rangers and was managed by Steven Gerrard. His spell there was a bit messy as he ruined his reputation by going to a party and breaking Covid-19 protocol.

Zungu's value has now tanked from R100 million to R17 million according to Transfermarkt.

