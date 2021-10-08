Marcus Rashford has joined the likes of Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton after being awarded a doctorate degree at the University of Manchester

Rashford spent millions of pounds in feeding children during the pandemic and raised awareness which made the government participate in the program

The England striker is yet to kick the ball this season for Manchester United after undergoing surgery on his shoulder

Marcus Rashford has been awarded a doctorate degree by the University of Manchester for helping fight poverty and his sporting achievements, The Sun.

The 23-year-old joins the likes of legends Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton, making him the youngest person to receive the honour.

Marcus Rashford has been awarded a doctorate degree at the University of Manchester. Image: The Sun

The Manchester-born star gave free meals to hundreds of thousands of school children during the coronavirus pandemic.

What Rashford said after receiving the award

The Man United academy graduate said after receiving the award:

“To be here in the presence of a great such as Sir Alex, and those who have played a huge role in my journey to be where I am today, is special.

“I’m here to receive my Honorary Doctorate for my work around child poverty."

The England international has been out of action since playing a couple of minutes in the Euro 2020 tournament.

He has now resumed full training after undergoing surgery on his shoulder after coming under criticism for miss the decisive spot-kick that gave Italy the trophy in the final of Euro 2020.

Rashford can not wait to get into full fitness to play alongside his childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

