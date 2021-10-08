Robert Marawa Inspires Mzansi with His Podcast Interview: "Spitting Fire"

Mzansi sportscaster Robert Marawa has dropped some true wisdom on Mzansi and the fans just can't deal with it

His fans are speaking about how humble he is and respect how he told the truth during his podcast interview with MacG

Social media users lauded Marawa online for being so open and speaking about what they all wanted to know

MacG has done it again and has hosted another A-list celebrity to his Podcast & Chill show. This time, Robert Marawa was on the show and he opened up about his sports broadcasting career. Marawa is a media personality who is loved by many in Mzansi and the episode was great.

After the episode aired on YouTube, fans took to social media to talk about Robert Marawa and the things he said on the show. The general consensus was that he is a wise man and he also opened up about what happened when he got sacked by the SABC.

Robert Marawa's attitude has impressed Mzansi even though he's faced hard times. Image: @robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Apart from that, Marawa also spoke about his relationship with Pearl Thusi, which is something a lot of Mzansi fans wanted to hear about. The former couple broke up and the reason was never clear. Check out the reactions from Mzansi to the interview below:

@KingKhado said:

"Robert Marawa was spitting fire on that podcast today. Facts only, SABC has some red flags."

@produkes commented:

"Robert Marawa is living a purpose-driven life. The man knows his value is to impact other people's lives. The cabal can close doors for him but they can never keep him down."

@Ntando_malindi said:

"Robert Marawa is having the right conversation. I was out here thinking about all the people who’ve been fired, little did I know he was about to take us deeper into the SABC than we’ve ever been."

@BlackTittan commented:

"The truth is, since Robert Marawa left SABC my 18:00-20:00 took a turn for the worst."

Robert Marawa details how he met his former flame, Pearl Thusi

Briefly News previously reported that Robert Marawa and Pearl Thusi’s relationship was one of Mzansi’s favourite golden oldie celebrity relationships. One for the books.

The former sports anchor was recently on MacG’s lit Podcast and Chill with Mac YouTube show where he spoke on how he met Pearl. Ah, nothing better than a good old love story, neh!

It all went down at an event that Robert rocked up late to. Having had to park a considerable distance from the entrance of the event, Pearl offered Robert a lift to his car when leaving, reported OkMzansi.

Robert thanked Pearl but decided to walk, so she followed him with her car. Chatting while he walked and she drove, Robert and Pearl’s spark ignited.

Source: Briefly.co.za