Samir Nurkovic has been a shadow of his former self and his contract at Kaizer Chiefs is coming to an end

The striker hasn't scored this season and is on the sidelines for the next eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery

If Kaizer Chiefs don't trigger his extension clause, he could be leaving on a free transfer which is not value for money

Kaizer Chiefs currently have a big decision to make regarding their striker Samir Nurkovic as his contract is coming to an end. If it's not renewed, Nurkovic could be leaving the club on a free transfer which is not a very good deal for them.

Nurkovic joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2019 and signed a three-year contract with the club. He is now going into his third year and will leave if his extension clause is not triggered. It might be time to let him go though, as he's had a run of poor form and has not been scoring goals as he used to.

During his first season, Nurkovic scored a total of 14 goals. Nurkovic's second season was disrupted by a claimed pay rise demand at Naturena, and when he did return to the field for Kaizer Chiefs, he only scored six goals according to The South African.

Nurkovic's agent provided an update about where things stand to Soccer Laduma and confirmed a few things that might have been a question to football fans.

"Samir is focusing on his recovery at the moment. But yes, I can confirm that his contract is up at the end of the season. Chiefs do have an option to extend it for another year, but it’s too early to have those discussions," said Dajan Simac.

Samir Nurkovic has only made five appearances for Kaizer Chiefs this season, all of which he has failed to score in.

Samir Nurkovic opens up about his recovery from surgery

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is on the road to recovery after having surgery on his knee. Nurkovic was told to have surgery by the medical team of the club so that he could start performing well again.

A tear was discovered in the cartilage of his knee. Kaizer Chiefs haven't had the best start to the season and have been struggling to score goals.

With Nurkovic being the main man to get on target, his injury will be a big blow for the club, which is simply trying to reclaim their former glory.

Speaking about how he feels about being ruled out for the next two months, Nurkovic told the Amakhosi website that he's just looking forward to rehabilitation.

