Monogatari's watch order guide 2021: Everything you need to know

Ever since the Monogatari novel was adapted into anime, it became an instant hit. Out of these five seasons, the anime adaptation has made three seasons of the TV series, three movies, ONAs, and many other specials to binge watch. However, the series has a complicated timeline. Here is the best Monogatari watch order guide for 2021.

The series centres on a third-year high school student who survives a vampire attack. He then finds himself helping girls involved with a variety of demons. Even though the plot is outright, there are several watching orders. You can watch the series in multiple ways, release order, chronological order, or the order recommended by Nisio Isin, the author!

Monogatari's release date

Monogatari series list shows the TV series, movies, ONAs and specials in the order of their release dates. The series follows a particular plot, and therefore, each release is related to the previous one.

Most of the time, the release order does not always correspond to the chronological order. However, at times, the two can coincide. If you are wondering how to watch Bakemonogatari, the release order is as follows:

TV series

2009 - Monstory

2012 - Impostory

2012 - Cat Tale: Kuro

2013 - Monotari Series: Second Season

2014 - Flower Story

2014 - Possession Story

2015 - End Story

2017 - End Story 2nd Season

Movies

2016 - Wound Story Part 1: Tekketsu

2016 - Wound Story Part 2: Nekketsu

2017 - Wound Story Part 3: Reiketsu

2018 - Zoku End Story

ONAs

2014 - Okitegami Kyouko no Bibouroku x Monotari

2015 - Impostory

2016 - Koyomimonotari

Specials

2009 - Monstory Recap

2013 - Cat Story: Kuro Recap

2016 - Koyomi History

2017 - End Tale 2nd Season Recaps

Monogatari's watch order

Both the Monogatari series anime and novel are organized into five seasons. Each one of them has its own instalment. In addition, each instalment contains an arch that ranges from one to seven. The Monogatari series watch order as per season is as follows:

First season

2009 - Monstory

2012 - Impostory

2012 - Cat Tale

Second season

2013 - Monotari Series Second Season

2014 - Flower Story

Final season

2014 - Possession Story

2015 - End Story

2016 - Wound Story Part 1: Tekketsu

2016 - Wound Story Part 2: Nekketsu

2017 - Wound Story Part 3: Reiketsu

2018 - Zoku End Story

Off-season

TBA - Fool Tale

TBA - Sword Tale

TBA - Caressing Tale

Monster season

TBA - Endurance narrative

TBA - Evening narrative

TBA - Fan Tale

Chronological order

The chronological order is the best option for the individuals wondering what order to watch Monogatari after reading the novel. However, the sequence is recommended for the fans that do not get confused by missing information that is either not yet revealed or made explicit.

If you are new to the series, following the chronological sequence might end up leaving you more confused. The Bakemonogatari watch order is as follows:

Sword Tale

Wound Story

Cat Tale

Monstory

Impostory

Dandy Tale

Demon Story

End Tale Vol. 2

Cat Tale

End Tale Vol. 1

Sword Tale

Fool Tale (Sodachi Fiasco)

Decoy Story

Love Story

Possession Tale

End Tale Vol. 3

Zoku End Story

Flower Story

Endurance Tale

Sword Tale

Fool Story

Fool Tale

Caressing Tale

Monogatari's watch order as recommended by Nisio Isin

This is the original sequence as intended by the author. However, following this sequence comes with the cost of missing the mystery and anticipation element of Wound Story. To watch the series in this order, you will be obliged to shuffle and skip various parts. Here is the order on how to watch Monogatari:

First season

2006 - Monstory

2008 - Wound narrative

2008 to 2009 - Impostory

2010 - Cat Tale

Second season

2010 - Cat narrative

2010 - Dandy narrative

2011 - Flower narrative

2011 - Decoy narrative

2011 - Demon narrative

2011 - Love narrative

Final season

2012 - Possession Tale

2013 - Koyomimogatari

2014 - End Tale

2014 - Zoku End Tale

Off-season

2015 - Fool narrative

2016 - Sword narrative

2016 - Caressing narrative

2017 - Musubimonotari

Monster season

2017 - Endurance narrative

2018 - Evening narrative

2019 - Leftover narrative

2020 - Fan narrative

TBA - Shinomogatari

Where to watch Monogatari

Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming all the anime series of the show with subtitles without missing any episodes. With these two platforms, you can also download the series and watch it later.

How long does it take to watch Monogatari? To fully complete all the instalments, including the TV series, movies, ONAs, and specials, you will take roughly 43 hours and 29 minutes. However, if you follow the sequence recommended by the author, it will take you around 42 hours and 58 minutes.

Following Monogatari's watch order will make it easier for you to grasp the plot of this series. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorns and get ready for the breathtaking film.

