Monogatari's watch order guide 2021: Everything you need to know
Ever since the Monogatari novel was adapted into anime, it became an instant hit. Out of these five seasons, the anime adaptation has made three seasons of the TV series, three movies, ONAs, and many other specials to binge watch. However, the series has a complicated timeline. Here is the best Monogatari watch order guide for 2021.
The series centres on a third-year high school student who survives a vampire attack. He then finds himself helping girls involved with a variety of demons. Even though the plot is outright, there are several watching orders. You can watch the series in multiple ways, release order, chronological order, or the order recommended by Nisio Isin, the author!
Monogatari's release date
Monogatari series list shows the TV series, movies, ONAs and specials in the order of their release dates. The series follows a particular plot, and therefore, each release is related to the previous one.
Most of the time, the release order does not always correspond to the chronological order. However, at times, the two can coincide. If you are wondering how to watch Bakemonogatari, the release order is as follows:
TV series
- 2009 - Monstory
- 2012 - Impostory
- 2012 - Cat Tale: Kuro
- 2013 - Monotari Series: Second Season
- 2014 - Flower Story
- 2014 - Possession Story
- 2015 - End Story
- 2017 - End Story 2nd Season
Movies
- 2016 - Wound Story Part 1: Tekketsu
- 2016 - Wound Story Part 2: Nekketsu
- 2017 - Wound Story Part 3: Reiketsu
- 2018 - Zoku End Story
ONAs
- 2014 - Okitegami Kyouko no Bibouroku x Monotari
- 2015 - Impostory
- 2016 - Koyomimonotari
Specials
- 2009 - Monstory Recap
- 2013 - Cat Story: Kuro Recap
- 2016 -Koyomi History
- 2017 - End Tale 2nd Season Recaps
Monogatari's watch order
Both the Monogatari series anime and novel are organized into five seasons. Each one of them has its own instalment. In addition, each instalment contains an arch that ranges from one to seven. The Monogatari series watch order as per season is as follows:
First season
- 2009 - Monstory
- 2012 - Impostory
- 2012 - Cat Tale
Second season
- 2013 - Monotari Series Second Season
- 2014 - Flower Story
Final season
- 2014 - Possession Story
- 2015 - End Story
- 2016 - Wound Story Part 1: Tekketsu
- 2016 - Wound Story Part 2: Nekketsu
- 2017 - Wound Story Part 3: Reiketsu
- 2018 - Zoku End Story
Off-season
- TBA - Fool Tale
- TBA - Sword Tale
- TBA - Caressing Tale
Monster season
- TBA - Endurance narrative
- TBA - Evening narrative
- TBA - Fan Tale
Chronological order
The chronological order is the best option for the individuals wondering what order to watch Monogatari after reading the novel. However, the sequence is recommended for the fans that do not get confused by missing information that is either not yet revealed or made explicit.
If you are new to the series, following the chronological sequence might end up leaving you more confused. The Bakemonogatari watch order is as follows:
- Sword Tale
- Wound Story
- Cat Tale
- Monstory
- Impostory
- Dandy Tale
- Demon Story
- End Tale Vol. 2
- Cat Tale
- End Tale Vol. 1
- Sword Tale
- Fool Tale (Sodachi Fiasco)
- Decoy Story
- Love Story
- Possession Tale
- End Tale Vol. 3
- Zoku End Story
- Flower Story
- Endurance Tale
- Sword Tale
- Fool Story
- Fool Tale
- Caressing Tale
Monogatari's watch order as recommended by Nisio Isin
This is the original sequence as intended by the author. However, following this sequence comes with the cost of missing the mystery and anticipation element of Wound Story. To watch the series in this order, you will be obliged to shuffle and skip various parts. Here is the order on how to watch Monogatari:
First season
- 2006 - Monstory
- 2008 - Wound narrative
- 2008 to 2009 - Impostory
- 2010 - Cat Tale
Second season
- 2010 - Cat narrative
- 2010 - Dandy narrative
- 2011 - Flower narrative
- 2011 - Decoy narrative
- 2011 - Demon narrative
- 2011 - Love narrative
Final season
- 2012 - Possession Tale
- 2013 - Koyomimogatari
- 2014 - End Tale
- 2014 - Zoku End Tale
Off-season
- 2015 - Fool narrative
- 2016 - Sword narrative
- 2016 - Caressing narrative
- 2017 - Musubimonotari
Monster season
- 2017 - Endurance narrative
- 2018 - Evening narrative
- 2019 - Leftover narrative
- 2020 - Fan narrative
- TBA - Shinomogatari
Where to watch Monogatari
Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming all the anime series of the show with subtitles without missing any episodes. With these two platforms, you can also download the series and watch it later.
How long does it take to watch Monogatari? To fully complete all the instalments, including the TV series, movies, ONAs, and specials, you will take roughly 43 hours and 29 minutes. However, if you follow the sequence recommended by the author, it will take you around 42 hours and 58 minutes.
Following Monogatari's watch order will make it easier for you to grasp the plot of this series. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorns and get ready for the breathtaking film.
READ ALSO: How to make an OnlyFans in 2021: Complete guide to get started
Briefly.co.za shared an article on how to make an OnlyFans in 2021 by sharing a complete guide to get started. This is a content subscription service that connects artists with their fans. Content creators can also earn money from the users who subscribe to their content.
OnlyFans has grown in large numbers. Therefore, if you want to become a content creator or fan, this is the time to get started.
Source: Briefly.co.za