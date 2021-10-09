November episodes of The River 3 on Mzansi Magic are characterized by blood spillage, strained relationships, and desperate measures to get out of troubling situations. The rift between Lindiwe and Zolani continues to widen and worsens when they disagree about Tumi. Will they find common ground? Discover more from the following The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers.

Cobra's problems seem to multiply in upcoming episodes of The River season 3. He does all he can to rescue his family from financial strain and later has to tackle Mabutho, who feels betrayed by him. Elsewhere, blood is shed at the Dikana mansion while Kedibone learns about the deceit in the Mokoena household.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for November 2021

The third season of The River on Mzansi Magic remains a household favourite across South Africa. Viewers have a lot to look forward to in November episodes of the primetime show. Here are The River 3 teasers on what to expect.

1st of November 2021, Monday: Episode 26 (Desperate measures)

Tumi accosts Mabutho about the secret they have together. Cobra makes Khabzela aware of his appalling plan to ensure his family does not experience financial distress.

2nd of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 27 (The trust is gone)

Tumi struggles with her secrets alone. Meanwhile, Cobra is doing everything in his power to ensure his debts are repaid.

3rd of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 28 (I've got plans)

Lindiwe is left to give a convincing explanation after Tumi walks in on a frightening scene. Cobra makes up his mind to embark on a mission that is likely to be dangerous.

4th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 29 (Whodunit?)

Cobra is assisted by an acquaintance. Meanwhile, Lindiwe has to decide on whether she will choose Tumi or seek revenge.

5th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 30 (T.M.)

Tumi is able to dodge Lindiwe, but Zolani is not one to be fooled with ease. Elsewhere, Oupa, Percy and Cobra get trapped without a way out.

8th of November 2021, Monday: Episode 31 (Warrior)

Time is not on Cobra and his friend's side. But will they find a solution before it is too late? Zolani attempts to give Lindiwe proof that he has discovered the person responsible for Mbali's death.

9th of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 32 (Stuck with me)

The hatred between Zolani and Lindiwe is almost getting out of control. Elsewhere, Cobra is filled with worry when Kedibone fails to believe his narration.

10th of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 33 (Sweet baby?)

Lindiwe has a hard time understanding the truth. Meanwhile, Kedibone learns about the deception going on in the Mokoena household.

11th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 34 (Confirmation)

Zolani goes the extra mile in trying to make Lindiwe believe his theory regarding Tumi. Mabutho gets the best way to keep Cobra under control.

12th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 35 (Mother knows best)

Cobra has no other choice but to accept the help offered by Mabutho. There is blood spillage at the Dikana household.

15th of November 2021, Monday: Episode 36 (Broken doll)

Zolani goes too far with his antagonization of Lindiwe. Meanwhile, Kedibone is not one to be fooled by anyone.

16th of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 37 (A little bit of forgiveness)

Tumi is frightened after finding out the things that Lindiwe has been doing. Cobra is not pleased when he finds out about how Mabutho feels regarding one of the members of his family.

17th of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 38 (Switching lanes)

Tumi is convinced that Lindiwe is aware of the thing she did. Mabutho's desire to see someone killed gets Percy and Cobra in deep trouble.

18th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 39 (Spin)

Tumi manages to evade the bullet shot by Lindiwe. Elsewhere, Mabutho ensures his plan remains intact by engaging in a worse felony.

19th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 40 (Three moves ahead)

Kedibone is aware of what Cobra did. Meanwhile, Zolani and Lindiwe do not see eye to eye because of Tumi.

22nd of November 2021, Monday: Episode 41 (Right-hand man)

Cobra is caught up in his own web of lies. On the other hand, Zolani and Lindiwe continue to disagree. What will happen to their relationship?

23rd of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 42 (Rats)

Zolani and Lindiwe's relationship worsens as their disagreements reach new levels. Cobra is cautioned by a friend who dislikes individuals who act like him.

24th of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 43 (A deadly promise)

Tumi embarks on an exciting new adventure. Mabutho finds an ideal way to deal with the betrayal of Cobra.

25th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 44 (Insurgent)

Tumi messes up when she shares certain details that could haunt her later. Cobra makes up his mind regarding how he is going to tackle Mabutho.

26th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 45 (Fatal choices)

Cobra comes up with a momentous decision. Elsewhere, Lindiwe does something that she should have tackled in the past.

29th of November 2021, Monday: Episode 46 (Near misses)

A perfectly planned crime does not go as expected. On the other hand, Lindiwe lands in trouble when an individual exposes certain details she was not aware of.

30th of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 47 (Buried memories)

Lindiwe gets more anxious when she fails to get the best way to fix one of her worst mistakes. Meanwhile, the prevailing situation between Percy, Mabutho and Cobra is a great test of their friendship. Will they pass the test?

What happens to The River 3 cast?

Upcoming episodes of The River 3 on Mzansi Magic are full of entertaining twists as the situation continues to worsen in both the Mokoena and Dikana households. How do the characters work their way out of their problems? Below is a summarized account of what happens to some of the cast members in The River 3 November episodes.

Lindiwe

Her disagreements with Zolani escalate because of Tumi's deeds. Tumi manages to elude her, but Zolani is convinced she is guilty and tries to make Lindiwe see it. Will her relationship with Zolani survive the current storm?

Tumi

She struggles to deal with her secrets and later manages to escape from Lindiwe, but Zolani remains convinced that she is responsible for the act. She is frightened when she discovers what Lindiwe has been doing and later dodges her bullet. For how long is she going to escape from Lindiwe's wrath?

Cobra

He does all he can to ensure his family is rescued from financial distress by repaying his debts. He decides to go on a dangerous mission but gets trapped alongside Oupa and Percy. He is later forced to accept help from Mabutho, whom he betrayed. Will he find a way out?

The River season 3 rebroadcast promises to give viewers a blood-chilling yet exciting experience, as revealed by the above The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers. The local show airs from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

