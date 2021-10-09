Halala: Bafana Bafana Beat Ethiopia in Nail-Biting World Cup Qualifier

Bafana Bafana have given South African soccer fans hope after they defeated Ethiopia

The nailbiting match had fans on the edge of their seats as Bafana took the lead twice in the match

Ethiopia was unlucky to give Bafana Bafana an early lead with an own goal but was able to score one of their own later on

South Africa faced off against Ethiopia in an action-packed World Cup qualifying match.

South African fans watched with bated breath as Bafana Bafana took the lead and managed to keep it until the end.

Bafana Bafana delighted fans by defeating Ethiopia in a nail-biting world cup qualifier. Photo credit: @BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Fasil Ghebremichael scored the first goal at the end of the first half, unfortunately for him, it was an own goal.

Ethiopia was able to equalise in the 67th minute with a goal from Getaneh Kebede.

South Africa regained the lead in the 71st minute after Mothobi Mvala scored a magnificent goal.

In the 90th minute Evidence Makgopa extended South Africa's lead and took the pressure of Bafana Bafna with another goal.

Social media users share their delight at the three points the win brings the national team

@mtoto_tiger:

"We beat Ethiopia away

We beat Ethiopia home

We beat Zimbabwe home

We are through to playoff"

@Nkululeko_AK:

"Ethiopia has never been a problem for Bafana Bafana, it's only Parker who gave them false hopes in 2014."

@lefika_alive:

"The gear Bafana and Ethiopia are wearing is so confusing. I keep asking if we are wearing yellow shorts or green shorts? No reason for choosing shorts as identification though."

@Melz_2010:

"Bafana Bafana’s success so far reminds me of Kaizer Chief’s CAFCC run last season. We see them winning but we don’t know-how with the group of players selected. It can only be you, God"

Source: Briefly.co.za