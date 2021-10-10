Strange things happen in Asmita's room at night, thus making her believe Ridoy's ghost visited her. However, her family does not believe her when she fails to prove her words. Asmita later discovers Ridoy is sick but alive. The Streets teasers for November 2021 explains this mystery in detail.

The Streets Indian name is Yeh Teri Galiyan. Shantanu buys Asmita's family house in the upcoming episodes. He also prohibits her from removing personal items from her room. What are his intentions?

The Streets teasers for November 2021

Shantanu has a weird way of expressing his love for Asmita. He rarely tells her about the sacrifices he makes for their love. So, what else should viewers expect from the November episodes of These Streets? Please read on to find out.

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 109

The Majumdars put their mansion on sale. Shantanu buys the auctioned house but does not ask them to move out. However, he prevents Asmita from finding a new place and stops her from moving her jewellery box to another room.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 110

Nivedita scolds Asmita for trying to stop Shantanu from throwing a party inside the house. Later, DSP Rane advises Asmita to return to work, and Shantanu throws the priest out of the child naming ceremony.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 111

Nilambar and Beauty agree to kill Ravindra then accuse Shantanu of murder. Asmita secretly saves Shantanu when he mistakenly drinks poisoned water. The incident makes her realize Ravindra's life is in danger.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 112

Nivedita and Dadi Bua borrow money from Shantanu. However, he agrees to give them the loan if they convince Asmita to be his wife. When the family pressures Asmita to marry Shantanu, she disguises herself as an elderly woman seeking financial support.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 113

Nivedita confronts Dadi Bua for accepting Shantanu's ultimatum. Therefore, Dadi asks Nevidita to stay away from the two and let true love take its course.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Episode 114

Asmita cannot prove to her family that Ridoy's ghost visited her room at night. On the other hand, Nivedita rejoices when she hears about the ghost narrative. She also refuses to carry out the puja rituals during the deceased's first death anniversary.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Episode 115

Asmita later discovers that Nivedita knows Ridoy is alive. Additionally, she ensured that Ridoy received quality medical attention. Asmita informs the family that Shantanu paid Ravindra's medical bills.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Episode 116

After an emotional moment of gratitude between Shantanu and Ravindra, Asmita and Shantanu spend time together and confess their love for one another.

Asmita

She saves the love of her life when Nilambar and Beauty poison him. She also discovers that Nivedita has been hiding Ridoy for a year while providing him with medication. Asmita and Shantanu rekindle their love later.

Shantanu

He forces Asmita's family to make her marry him before he gives them a loan. Therefore, Asmita impersonates a needy ageing woman and wins his sympathy. Shantanu ends up donating money to the woman.

Ridoy

Nivedita refused to perform vital rituals on Ridoy's death anniversary because she knew he was alive. Additionally, she celebrates when she discovers that Asmita has been hallucinating about Ridoy's ghost.

Ravindra

Nilambar and Beauty plan to kill him and frame-up Shantanu with a murder case. Luckily Shantanu unknowingly drinks poisoned water. Ravindra later discovers Shantanu has paid his medical bills. Meanwhile, Shantanu is shocked to learn that the ageing woman he helped was Asmita, and she needed the money to help Ravindra.

Watch These Streets on Zee World, DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25. The series airs every weekday at 19h00. The Streets teasers for November 2021 have only shared a piece of the cake. Therefore, be assured that this show will convert you into an Indian soapies fan if you have yet to join the club.

