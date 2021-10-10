This week in the world of sports, Briefly News took a look at the stories Mzansi loved the most, Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is not a stranger to the luxury life and is serving major soft life goals, he also decided to give the players a handsome reward. Royal AM has found itself in hot water after the incident that happened over the weekend.

In addition, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy decided to not criticise match officials after the game with Kaizer Chiefs and Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, has penned an emotional piece about her hubby.

1. Soft Life: Andile Mpisane Shows Off R10 Million Rolls Royce Luxury Ride

We've reported on Andile Mpisane's luxury car collection before but it looks like he has a stunning new addition to his garage. The 20-year-old was seen flexing a lovely new Rolls Royce that looks like it's totally fit for a king.

Andile Mpisane is loving life with the Rolls Royce he's posted on social media. Image: @andilempisane10

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is not a stranger to the luxury life and is serving major soft life goals with his latest flex on Instagram. Andile is loving life with his new Rolls Royce - and this adds to the lovely cars that he already has in his garage.

2. Andile Mpisane Gives Royal AM Bonuses in Cold Hard Cash on the Pitch: "Sickening"

Royal AM is doing the most in the DStv Premiership and their chairman Andile Mpisane decided to give the players a handsome reward. In footage that is trending on social media, it is shown that Andile along with his mother Shauwn Mkhize is very proud of the players.

Andile is seen holding a big brown envelope filled with cash. The money consisted of R200 notes and it looked like they had plenty to go around as they walked all over the pitch. They made a spectacle out of the affair and someone in the background is heard saying this is a reward.

3. Royal AM Could Be Looking at Punishment From PSL After Cash Stunt on Players

Royal AM has found itself in hot water after the incident that happened over the weekend which saw them handing players cash on the pitch. Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane thought it was a good idea to give their players bonuses for playing well.

When players perform well, it makes sense that one would want to reward them. However, giving players cash on the pitch is a safety concern and many Mzansi football fans found the showboating incredibly distasteful.

4. Benni McCarthy Refrains From Criticising Match Officials After Kaizer Chiefs Draw

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy decided to not criticise match officials after the game with Kaizer Chiefs which is something out of character for him. Instead, McCarthy chose to focus on his team's good performance despite the game ending 1-1.

After checking with his co-official, referee Jelly Chavani decided that AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede had handled the ball inside the box. This gave Keagan Dolly the opportunity to tie the match and the spoils were shared.

5. “Gladiator”: Rachel Kolisi Opens Up, Siya’s Injury & Thanks God He’s Fine

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, has penned an emotional piece about her hubby. Rachel headed online to open up about her South African rugby star, saying it was heartbreaking to see the man of the house getting injured on the field of play.

Kolisi was in action for the reigning World Cup champions as they faced New Zealand last weekend but the stunning wife says it was not easy to watch the Cell C Sharks campaigner lying on the field and grimacing in pain.

Source: Briefly.co.za