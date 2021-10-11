In The Estate on SABC1 teasers November 2021, Goniwe dies after a life-threatening confrontation with Castro. Later, Castor meddles in Goniwe's funeral plans and the police arrest a prime suspect. Will the Phakathwayos manage to beat their rivals after aunt Goniwe's death?

There are more enticing surprises in the November episodes of The Estate. For instance, Lwandle defies Muzi's orders regarding a project. Therefore, her in-laws later presume Lwandle is up to no good when she suddenly becomes a submissive wife.

The Estate on SABC1 teasers November 2021

How does Lwandle find out Muzi has a mistress? Ma'Sima also learns about it. Meanwhile, Gigi won't leave him even when he breaks up with her to save his marriage. The Estate's November episodes unveil why it will be difficult for Muzi to quit the affair.

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 41

Suzaan's plan to stick to Ryan fails. Castro finds new information and uses it to trap Muzi. Uncle Lenny visits Martin without notice.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 42

Shadrack loses the estate while consulting the ancestors, while Suzaan and Ryan laugh about a dramatic video. Lwandle releases a church project report to the press even after Muzi asks her to stay out of it.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 43

The Phakathwayo face more problems while Shadrack seeks help to get back to his feet. Meanwhile, Muzi and Gigi's affair comes into the limelight, and Boikanyo feels guilty for provoking the riots.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 44

Muzi cuts ties with Gigi to protect his marriage. Sindi is upset with Ayanda for supporting Muzi when she needs someone to lean on. Elsewhere, Shadrack is in grave danger.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 45

Everyone suspects Lwandle's intentions when she suddenly turns into the best wife ever. Meanwhile, Muzi's world is collapsing, and Martin sinks into morphine addiction. Elsewhere, Dumisani kisses Sindi.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Episode 46

Sindi heartbreaks Dumisani, and Castro informs Lwandle that Muzi got intimate with Gigi when he discovered she was pregnant. Afterwards, Lesiba finds out that Mmakoena purchased a home in Echelon.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Episode 47

Sindi and Boikanyo celebrate a contract. While Gigi clings on Muzi like a pest, Castro sends him a threat. In the meantime, Lesiba refuses to move into Mmakoena's new house.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Episode 48

The Phakathwayos feel powerless when their enemies abduct Muzi. Tsholofelo feels better after Sindi lies about her and Dumisani being friends.

Thursday, 11th November 2021

Episode 49

Ayanda suspects Sindi and Dumisani are more than friends. Meanwhile, the Phakathwayo's believe Muzi is dead.

Friday, 12th November 2021

Episode 50

The Phakathwayo's enemies are frustrated when they learn that Muzi is alive. Tessa begins to understand Martin's life, and Dumisani comforts Sindi when she hurts over family issues.

Monday, 15th November 2021

Episode 51

Castro worries about Muzi identifying who attacked him. Meanwhile, an unexpected person gives Martin sound financial advice, while Siya focuses on vengeance.

Tuesday, 16th November 2021

Episode 52

Mmakoena desperately seeks Lesiba's forgiveness while Goniwe takes the risk to protect her family. At the same time, Suzaan wants to teach Ryan an unforgettable lesson.

Wednesday, 17th November 2021

Episode 53

The Phakathwayos fall into a deadly situation when Siya admits to killing Express and Rover. Later, Siya finds solace in an unexpected place. Leah and Tessa suffer after misusing prescription drugs.

Thursday, 18th November 2021

Episode 54

Castro bears sad news to the Phakathwayos. Suzaan threatens to file a negligence report against Martin. Lesiba forgives Mmakoena but promises never to forget the past.

Friday, 19th November 2021

Episode 55

Goniwe and Castro's confrontation gets messy, while Ryan threatens to separate Leah from Suzaan. Elsewhere, Muzi and Siya silence Gigi when she identifies Express and Rover.

Monday, 22nd November 2021

Episode 56

Castro convinces Boikanyo into supporting his wicked plan. Zodwa offers Suzaa a tempting proposal while the Sakhizwe residents mock Lesiba.

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021

Episode 57

Muzi and Siya begin to investigate Goniwe's murder. While the Phakathwayos and Castro fight over the funeral plans, Siya vows to get back at the murderers. Meanwhile, Sindi and Dumisani's infatuation increases.

Wednesday, 24th November 2021

Episode 58

Muzi doubts if he will find his aunt's killer. Additionally, the issue gets more complex when his mother-in-law arrives.

Thursday, 25th November 2021

Episode 59

The Phakathwayo brothers differ on the burial plans after Goniwe's will is read. Boikanyo confronts Castro regarding the deceased, and Ma'Sima and Lwandle discuss Muzi's cheating habit.

Friday, 26th November 2021

Episode 60

Castro hurts the Phakathwayos more. Lesiba disregards Mmakoena's advice, for he is the family's head. Suzaan launches a new business, while Sindi hates the person in charge of Goniwe's funeral plans.

Monday, 29th November 2021

Episode 61

Traumatic childhood memories trouble Siya during Goniwe's funeral, and Muzi discovers who took away Goniwe's life.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021

Episode 62

Lesiba shows how much he loves Mmakoena, and the police arrest someone connected to Goniwe's death. Meanwhile, Castro lands on information that can destroy Muzi.

Castro

Castro asks Boikanyo to help him destroy the Phakathwayos, beginning with Muzi. He also reveals to Lwandle about Muzi and Gigi's affair.

Boikanyo

Boikanyo becomes Castro's ally. However, he might betray Castro when his human side kicks in. Feeling guilty for causing the riots proves he has limits.

Siya

Gigi, the mistress of Siya's brother, identifies the men he said he killed. Therefore, Muzi and Siya try to buy her silence. Does it mean that Express and Rover are alive?

Sindi

Ayanda knows Tsholofelo blindly trusts Sindi. She is Dumisani's secret lover but pretends they are platonic friends.

Did you like The Estate on SABC1 teasers for November 2021? If you did, then watch the show on weekdays at 19h30. SABC1 is channel 191 on DStv and channel 101 on Openview.

